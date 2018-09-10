Big Brother Stars Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo Are Engaged!

Forget showmances — Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo found true love on Big Brother.

The season 18 competitors got engaged during Sunday’s episode of the CBS reality competition when Arroyo, 27, surprised Franzel, 26, with an on-air proposal. (She thought she was entering the game to host a luxury competition.)

“Nic, we met in the Big Brother house over two years ago,” Arroyo said in a video message. “And right away, I thought you were the most beautiful girl I’ve ever seen, and I fell in love with your personality. We formed a friendship in the Big Brother house, but our friendship really blossomed outside in the real world,” he said. “I knew the moment that we had that first kiss in New York that I was in love with you.”

RELATED: Big Brother Winner Dan Gheesling Welcomes Second Son with Wife Chelsea: ‘We Are Very Happy!’

“And even though I didn’t win the money, I walked out of Big Brother with the biggest prize of all, and that’s you,” he added, walking into the house (with a fresh haircut and shave!) to get down on one knee in person.

And she said yes, “Of course!”

Franzel won their season during the summer of 2016, though she romanced Corey Brooks on the show and dated fellow houseguest Hayden Voss during her first BB stint on season 16. She and Arroyo remained friends after leaving the house and became a couple in June 2017.

The couple celebrated the engagement on Instagram after the episode aired.

“So blessed. So loved. So grateful. So happy,” she captioned a photo showing off her custom-made ring with a sky-blue diamond.