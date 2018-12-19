Big Brother alum Nick Starcevic is a married man!

The season 8 contestant tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Griffin Swisher, in an intimate wedding ceremony in the Bahamas on Nov. 24.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“It was a small wedding of family — only 12 people,” Starcevic, 36, tells PEOPLE. “Both of our parents were in attendance.”

The wedding was held on the beach of Old Fort Bay, a members-only club to the northwest of Nassau, and a Bahamian pastor performed the ceremony.

Swisher, 33, donned a sleeveless wedding gown and wore a wreath of flowers in her hair while Starcevic, 36, was barefoot and dressed in white linen. Guests also wore white clothing.

For the reception, the wedding party dined on steak, lobster and Bahama Mama cocktails at the club. The couple served a three-tier wedding cake after dinner.

Courtesy Jim Dobson

Starcevic, who now works as a professional sports agent for Artery Global Sports, is planning a honeymoon with Swisher to Santorini, Greece.

The couple, who will reside in Minnesota, is ecstatic about their new life together. “He walked into my heart like he always belonged there, took down my walls and lit my soul on fire,” Griffin wrote on Facebook after the ceremony. “And I get to spend the rest of my life with my best friend and soulmate.”

“I am super happy that Griffin and I have found each other,” Starcevic tells PEOPLE. “She truly is my best friend and I can count on her for anything!”