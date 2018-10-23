Big Brother Star Kevin Schlehuber Reveals Cancer Diagnosis: 'I Will Beat This'

Monty Brinton/CBS/Getty
Aurelie Corinthios
October 23, 2018

Kevin Schlehuber, who competed on season 19 of Big Brother, is battling cancer.

Schlehuber, a 57-year-old stay-at-home dad from Boston, tweeted the news Monday to urge his followers to get routine check-ups.

“Hi everyone, I have some news to share with you,” he began. “Last night I got a call and went to the doctor with my family today. I was told I have cancer.”

“I’m not posting this for sympathy but to raise awareness. Please go to regular check-ups and doctor appointments,” he urged. “Get tested and always be aware of how you feel.”

Schlehuber, who did not specify what kind of cancer he has, said he hadn’t experienced any symptoms: “I FEEL perfectly healthy but that is not the case,” he said. “I will beat this with the love and support from my family and close friends. Again, PLEASE get checked, it can save your life!”

“Thank you for taking the time to read this,” he added. “I love and appreciate all of you and your supportive words mean more now than ever. All my love to you, Kevin.”

Schlehuber came in fourth place on the CBS show. He was also in the running for America’s Favorite Houseguest, but he lost to Cody Nickson.

