Big Brother Winner Jackson Michie and Holly Allen Split: 'Sometimes Priorities Don't Match'

A year after meeting on Big Brother, Jackson Michie and Holly Allen have called it quits.

Michie, who won season 21 last year, and Allen, who was the runner-up, announced their split Thursday on Instagram.

Michie, 25, posted a photo of the former couple, reflecting on "the ups, the downs, the highs, and the lows" of the past year.

"There has been one constant through it all and that's the amazing woman standing next to me," he wrote. "Life has continued to work in ways neither of [us] expected, and sadly life will be taking us in different directions. This isn't because of bad actions or words, rather, two people who deeply love each other recognizing that a relationship may not be for the best."

"I said it on the show and I will say it always, I love her and she will forever hold a special place in my heart," he continued. "This post is something that neither of us wanted to share, but given the circumstances of our relationship and how things started it only seems appropriate to offer an answer once and for all."

"Please respect our wishes for privacy on the matter and understand that we are both going through significant life changes and monumental events in our individual lives separate from this," he added. "We love our supporters, we love Big Brother, and we couldn't be more thankful for everyone along the way who has stood behind us and helped us forward. Day 75 holls. Always."

Allen, 32, posted a solo shot and said while she'd "much rather" keep certain life updates to herself, she felt she owed it to her fans to address the news.

"I understand that I put my personal life in the spotlight because I chose to play a game last summer that just so happened to be on television," she wrote. "Full transparency — the publicity been weird to navigate. But so many of you have been immensely wonderful and supportive and I appreciate you more than I think I can ever express. So for that, I feel like I owe you this. It's not easy, so please bear [sic] with me."

"A year ago I started a wild new adventure. Today, I start another adventure," she continued. "Growth is sometimes hard, but necessary. Growth sometimes happens alone. And that's what I'll be doing. Yes, I've had the opportunity to meet a person to conquer life with for a while. Yes, I had an amazing partner in that game I played. And I wouldn't change the experiences for the world. But some things are not meant to go beyond that. Sometimes fundamental character traits simply don't line up. Priorities don't match. And that's ok."

"This past year has been the hardest to date and has taught me about sense of self, security in who I am, and what I want for my future," she concluded. "I know that I'm proud of myself, my accomplishments, and my roots. I know the spirit and the inspiration that I look for in people I surround myself with. I know what I deserve. And I'm excited for this new chapter and where it will lead me. Right now, I'm hurting. But hey, pain is only temporary. Thank you all for going through the ups and downs with me! And please. I know we've been forced to go through this publicly, but we are human. We hurt and we bleed. Please try to spare the criticism."

Earlier this month, Michie addressed his fans in a video apology on Instagram, admitting that he had made "a lot of mistakes" over the years. Fans and costars had accused him of being occasionally racist during the reality series, and he acknowledged that it was his "fault" for "not being educated enough."