Big Brother's Jack Matthews and Analyse 'Sis' Talavera Split: 'We Will Always Be Great Friends'

Big Brother couple Jack Matthews and Analyse “Sis” Talavera’s whirlwind romance is over.

The two announced their split Tuesday on Instagram, a little over a month after the season 21 finale.

“This has been a difficult week, mostly because of something that’s been going on in my life. I believe it’s best to update all of the supporters and fans that we appreciate so much, on what is happening in Janalyse’s life,” wrote Matthews, 29. “Sis and I have decided to take a break, no hard feelings, no bad blood but with absolute LOVE in our hearts.”

The personal trainer said Talavera, 22, helped bring out “the best” in him and that he will forever cherish the time they spent together.

“You brought me a joy like no other girl ever could at a time I needed it most. You brought out the best in me by simply being you. Your love has lifted me to the greatest heights imaginable,” he wrote. “You’ve taught me so much over this summer and we’ve created beautiful memories that I will never forget. I’m glad that we were able to be there for each other and we’ll always be friends and partners forever.”

Talavera also confirmed the split on social media, posting a lengthy message on her Instagram Story. The soccer player said she and Matthews “remain great friends.”

“I am so thankful to have met such a great man like Jack and beyond blessed to have been able to experience and create new memories with one another,” she wrote. “We’ve had so many laughs and have really gotten to know each other since being outside the house.”

She continued: “However, Jack and I have both decided that it’s best we go our separate ways. … We’ve both shared such an amazing experience together that words cannot describe. We’ve both been through somethibg [sic] that not many people understand but I wouldn’t have wanted to share that experience with anyone else.”

Image zoom Sonja Flemming/CBS

Talavera said distance contributed to their split.

“He is such a great guy that has been there for me during my ups and downs. And has helped me to mature and grow in many different ways,” she said. “I am glad we were able to be there for one another and will continue to do so because we will always be great friends no matter what. … I will always have love and a special place in my heart for you Jack Matthews.”

Matthews and Talavera met on the most recent season of the hit reality show earlier this year and quickly became a couple. When Matthews left the house after 51 days, they decided to take their relationship to the real world. Talavera was eventually evicted after 65 days in the house.

In September, CBS announced that the show had been renewed for a 22nd season, with Julie Chen-Moonves returning as host.

Season 22 of Big Brother will premiere in summer 2020.