Big Brother: Diabolical Genius Matt Makes His Move

The gloves are off, the claws are out and a pawn has come into play. In week two, this season of Big Brother has gone from showmance special to — in the words of Ragan — a “shut the front door” showdown.

Until now, self-proclaimed “diabolical genius” Matt Hoffman has been a non-factor in the BB house. Sure, he’s been anointed as “the brains” of the Brigade alliance, but that fumbling foursome has proved so inept that the title is akin to being the skinniest kid at fat camp.

After Hayden’s initial HOH win, the Brigade went about consolidating its power by giving each other nifty nicknames and losing every competition that came their way.

Meanwhile, the rule of Rachel had rubbed the girls in the house the wrong way, and when the busty chemist and cocktail waitress put up Britney and Monet for eviction, the claws (and the tissues) came out.

While Britney rallied herself for a pity party, Monet seemed to take her nomination in stride. “I don’t like Rachel,” she confessed. “My initial reaction was to punch her in the face.”

After some thought, Monet’s anger towards the HOH softened, and the desire to punch was downgraded to, “I just want to slap her in the face.” But her bewilderment at being nominated remained. “I’ve never said one bad thing about her,” she said of Rachel, before amending the statement by saying, “Well, I’ve never said one bad thing to her.”

Monet then added this assessment of the buxom boss of the house: “She’s a stupid hooker.” Later, Britney, who has become a walking, whining sound bite, threw in her own classy comment: “Every time she wears a skirt,” she said, “I feel like STDs have gone airborne.” Things looked dire for the catty duo, but then Britney was the surprise winner of the POV, and the house’s strongest alliance seemed to be in a tailspin.

It seemed that Matt had to make an early move, as his alliance had slipped from Brigade to bunglers. Enzo was caught up in making up new catchphrases, Hayden had become infatuated with Kristen, and Lane seemed to have lost the ability to speak in full sentences.

Matt’s first step was into an area that not even "Evel" Dick Donato had dared to tread — lying about the health of a loved one. “My strategy coming into this house was tell everybody that my wife had a disease,” Matt confessed with a smirk. “The disease I gave my wife is called Meloriatosis.”

What Matt was going for was a very serious bone disease called melorheostosis, and even with half-a-million dollars on the line, it is not something to joke about, much less lie about. When his ham-fisted attempts at garnering sympathy fall flat, he went with strategy, offering himself up as a pawn to go up for eviction alongside Monet. “I know this is a monster-sized risk I’m taking here, but it is a win-win situation!” Matt said. “I get the trust of Brendon and Rachel, and I’m the hero of the Brigade!”

Shockingly enough, so far it seems to have worked.

The Brigade lauded his loyalty, and though Rachel later admitted, ‘I don’t trust him as far as I can throw him.” Matt became this season’s first pawn, despite the fact that most everyone else wanted to throw outsider Andrew under the BB bus.

“I am a diabolical super-genius!” Matt declared. “I know that, not only am I safe, but I have just earned the trust of the entire house by doing this.”