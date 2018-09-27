Big Brother Contestants Get Engaged on Season Finale: 'I Want You and Only You'

There are wedding bells in Big Brother‘s future!

Season 20 of the CBS show wrapped up in romantic fashion when two contestants, Chris “Swaggy C” Williams, 23, and Bayleigh Dayton, 25, got engaged.

In the finale, host Julie Chen turned the attention to the couple, asking Dayton, “The two of you spent 23 days together 24/7, and you have been apart 76 days. Bayleigh, what’s it like to see Swaggy after so much time apart?”

“He’s beautiful,” replied Dayton, wearing a hot pink dress and bold matching lipstick.

In a bright red suit jacket and black pants, Williams gave his own update. “I’m still very much in love with Bayleigh 100 percent,” he said. “There’s been a lot of stuff that’s been going on in the real world that you haven’t known. I went to your parents’ wedding anniversary. I spent a lot of time with them. I played golf with your dad every single weekend.”

Williams continued, “There’s a lot of stuff I want to tell you. I’d rather tell you standing up than way across the stage.”

He got up out of his chair and crossed over to Dayton. “Remember on day 10, I did this exact same gesture, and you yelled at me because you said, ‘You’re not a man. Take charge. If you want something, be a man and stand up.’ Remember that?” he started. “So I asked you to be my girlfriend. You said yes. Sitting at home and watching you tell millions around the world how much you love me and wanted to be with me forever made me realize that girlfriend wasn’t enough, honestly.”

“Shut up,” Dayton said in disbelief as Williams dropped to one knee and pulled out a ring. Their fellow contestants cheered.

Williams gushed, “In front of millions around the world, I don’t really care about any girl in the world. I want you and only you. And I don’t really know what my future holds, but I do know I want you in it.”

She exclaimed, “Yeah!” before he even popped the question — and answered, “Yes, yes, yes!” once he did.

The happy duo kissed as Chen narrated, “Alright, it’s official. We have an engagement.”

The soon-to-be newlyweds talked to Entertainment Tonight after the proposal.

Dayton said that her surprise was through the roof. “On a scale of one to 10, maybe a 25. I was completely blindsided. Like, what the heck is going on?” she explained. “I never thought that that was even going to be next, and you can’t make assumptions like that.”

Williams added that he decided to go through with the plan four or five days ago: “I had the ring two weeks ago. But I was like, ‘I’m gonna do it later. Christmas.’ As finale night got closer and closer, her mom started having dreams, and then I started having dreams. I was like, ‘You know what? I’m just gonna do on the finale.'”