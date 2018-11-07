Big Brother Star Christmas Abbott Arrested, Charged with Criminal Mischief

Big Brother alum Christmas Abbott has run into some legal trouble.

Abbott was arrested and charged with criminal mischief Tuesday in Tampa, Florida, PEOPLE has confirmed.

According to online arrest records, Abbott never occupied a jail cell and was released later that afternoon.

Abbott reportedly turned herself in after an altercation with her ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend in August, when the reality star was still pregnant. Abbott allegedly threw a coffee cup at the woman and hit her car in the parking lot of a Tampa gym, according to TMZ.

According to TMZ, Abbott believed her ex-boyfriend was cheating on her with the woman. Abbott reportedly called the other woman a “pathetic home-wrecking little slut” during the incident.

While the ex-boyfriend and woman involved are not named, Abbott, who made it to the final three in Big Brother‘s 19th season in 2017, shares a son with fitness star Benjamin Bunn.

Abbott gave birth to son Loyal Atticus less than a month ago. The incident reportedly happened before the baby was born.

Hours after her arrest, Abbott posted a sweet video of Loyal Atticus sleeping on her chest.

“How could I ever get enough of that sweet smile,” she wrote. “I literally can stare and watch him all day long just to watch him & maybe see a lil laugh or giggle. He simply lights up my heart & makes me so fulfilled!”