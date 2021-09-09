Big Brother: Celebrity Edition Returning for Season 3 at CBS

Tony-winning actress Marissa Jaret Winokur and four-time Grammy nominee Tamar Braxton won season 1 and 2, respectively

Season 3 of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition will air in winter 2022 with Julie Chen Moonves as host, CBS announced Thursday at its Television Critics Association's panel.

As with the current season of Big Brother, viewers will be able to watch the 24/7 live feeds of the yet-to-be-revealed celebrity cast on Paramount+, where the upcoming winter edition will also be available to stream live and on demand.

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition previously aired in 2018 and 2019. Tony-winning actress Marissa Jaret Winokur and four-time Grammy nominee Tamar Braxton won season 1 and 2, respectively.

Tamar Braxton and Marissa Jaret Winkour Tamar Braxton and Marissa Jaret Winokur | Credit: Earl Gibson III/Getty; Amy Sussman/Getty

The announcement comes as eight people continue to compete to win Big Brother 23.

A historic, all-Black alliance named The Cookout consisting of Azah Awasum, Hannah Chaddha, Derek Frazier, Tiffany Mitchell, Xavier Prather and Kyland Young has been dominating the season, with all six of its members making it to the top eight. The group hopes to give Big Brother's non-celebrity edition its first Black winner.

Julie Chen Moonves Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty

"As a fan of the show, it's impressive to see an alliance this big make it this far," longtime host Chen Moonves, 51, told Entertainment Weekly of The Cookout. "That rarely happens."

The alliance will get broken up soon, though, as a double elimination looms Thursday and the following week.