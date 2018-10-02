Big Brother Couple Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans Are Moving in Together

From one house to another!

Big Brother fans watched contestants Angela Rummans and Tyler Crispen meet and fall in love on season 20 — and now, they’re taking the next step in their relationship: moving in together.

Rummans, 26, announced the news Monday on Instagram.

“After an eventful week in Vegas, we are finally back in our home in LA,” she captioned a photo of the two. “What was mine is now ours. Spoiler alert, he’s moving in. #tangela #bb20.”

Crispen, 23, chronicled the move on his Instagram story, sharing a photo of himself making the big move.

“Move in day,” he wrote. “@angelarummans I’m coming home babe.”

Rummans placed fourth in the season, while Crispen, the runner-up, went home with $25,000 for winning America’s Favorite Player in addition to his $50,000 second-place prize.

In offering her congratulations to winner Kaycee Clark on Instagram, Rummans made sure to give a sweet shout-out to her new man.

“What a season! Huge congrats to Kaycee, my little peanut. But really, I feel like I won,” she captioned a photo of the couple kissing.