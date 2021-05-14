Big Brother's Julie Chen Moonves and Love Island's Arielle Vandenberg are both returning when the series premiere in early July

Summer just got a whole lot better, thanks to CBS!

On Thursday, the joint premiere date for Big Brother and Love Island was announced. During a Clubhouse conversation, it was revealed that both shows will return on Wednesday, July 7, beginning with Big Brother at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the return of Love Island at 9:30 p.m. ET.

The virtual event was attended by Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves, as well as Love Island host Arielle Vandenberg and show narrator Matthew Hoffman.

When Big Brother returns for its 23rd season, audiences will see a brand-new group of houseguests and a redesigned home with a beach club design theme. Houseguests will endure a "high-stakes summer full of big risks and big rewards, where one wrong gamble could cost them everything," a release from CBS teasing the series reads.

As for Love Island, season 3 will follow the Islanders in their search for love in Hawaii. The reality dating show will bring back its iconic Casa Amor twist, as well as several new games and challenges for the contestants to take part in.

love island Love Island | Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

After posting a photo announcement of the joint Big Brother and Love Island Clubhouse chat to her Instagram Story, Chen Moonves shared Vandenberg's Instagram Story video of her promoting the special appearance.

"Yo, okay, tomorrow, the legendary Julie Chen and I are going to have such a fun little chat on Clubhouse," said Vandenberg. "We're going to talk about all things Love Island, all things Big Brother and I wanted to invite you to listen in on it."

The reveal on Clubhouse serves as the first of several Big Brother and Love Island events that will be featured on the service this summer, during which fans will have an opportunity to join in on the conversation.