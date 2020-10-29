Cody Calafiore Wins Big Brother All-Stars After Dominant Season 22 Performance
Cody Calafiore, Enzo Palumbo and Nicole Franzel were the final three houseguests heading into Wednesday's finale
Big Brother: All-Stars has a winner.
Cody Calafiore won the 22nd season of the hit CBS reality series on Wednesday night's live two-hour finale, defeating Enzo Palumbo by a final jury vote of 9-0. Nicole Franzel, meanwhile, was voted out during the episode in third place.
Prior to Wednesday's finale, Franzel, 28, defeated Calafiore, 29, and Palumbo, 42, in the Halloween-themed part 1 of the final Head of Household competition of the season, allowing her to move directly to part 3.
In part 2, which unfolded on Wednesday, Calafiore easily bested Palumbo, meaning Calafiore and Franzel would compete in part 3. That competition took place later in the episode, and Calafiore was the winner.
Ultimately, Calafiore, as the final Head of Household of the season, decided to evict Franzel and take Palumbo with him to face the jury in the final 2.
Following her emotional interview with host Julie Chen Moonves, Franzel joined previously evicted houseguests Ian Terry, Da'Vonne Rogers, Kevin Campbell, David Alexander, Dani Briones, Tyler Crispen, Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott as the ninth and final member of the jury.
Calafiore and Palumbo faced the jury, pleading their cases to win the $500,000 grand prize. In the end, Calafiore was crowned the winner after earning all nine jury votes — a feat that was accomplished only once before by season 10 winner Dan Gheesling.
Palumbo, meanwhile, walked away with $50,000 as the season's second-place finisher.
At the end of the show, Chen Moonves revealed that the $25,000 prize for America's Favorite Player, voted on since last week by the fans, was won by Rogers, while Crispen earned the second-most votes.
Season 23 of Big Brother is slated to premiere in summer 2021.