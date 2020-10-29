Cody Calafiore, Enzo Palumbo and Nicole Franzel were the final three houseguests heading into Wednesday's finale

Cody Calafiore won the 22nd season of the hit CBS reality series on Wednesday night's live two-hour finale, defeating Enzo Palumbo by a final jury vote of 9-0. Nicole Franzel, meanwhile, was voted out during the episode in third place.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Prior to Wednesday's finale, Franzel, 28, defeated Calafiore, 29, and Palumbo, 42, in the Halloween-themed part 1 of the final Head of Household competition of the season, allowing her to move directly to part 3.

In part 2, which unfolded on Wednesday, Calafiore easily bested Palumbo, meaning Calafiore and Franzel would compete in part 3. That competition took place later in the episode, and Calafiore was the winner.

Ultimately, Calafiore, as the final Head of Household of the season, decided to evict Franzel and take Palumbo with him to face the jury in the final 2.

Image zoom Enzo Palumbo | Credit: CBS via Getty

Calafiore and Palumbo faced the jury, pleading their cases to win the $500,000 grand prize. In the end, Calafiore was crowned the winner after earning all nine jury votes — a feat that was accomplished only once before by season 10 winner Dan Gheesling.

Image zoom Nicole Franzel | Credit: CBS via Getty

Palumbo, meanwhile, walked away with $50,000 as the season's second-place finisher.

At the end of the show, Chen Moonves revealed that the $25,000 prize for America's Favorite Player, voted on since last week by the fans, was won by Rogers, while Crispen earned the second-most votes.