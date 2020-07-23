Big Brother All-Stars Season Set to Debut With a Two-Hour Live Move-In Premiere Event in August

The CBS reality series will return on Aug. 5 with a two-hour live move-in premiere event from 9:00 to 11:00 PM EST

Big Brother is coming back!

The hit CBS reality series announced Thursday that the show will debut its 22nd season with an All-Star cast next month on Aug. 5 in a two-hour live move-in premiere event from 9:00 to 11:00 PM EST.

Following the season premiere, the series will once again have three weekly episodes and will air Sundays and Wednesdays from 8:00 to 9:00 PM EST and on Thursdays from 8:00 to 9:00 PM EST, during which the live eviction show, hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, will air.

This summer marks Big Brother's 20th anniversary since it debuted on CBS Television Network back in July 2000, and is the second time in the series’ history that an All-Star cast is featured, the first being in 2006.

The All-Star houseguests, which will include previous winners, legends, and memorable personalities, will be announced closer to the premiere.

Per a press release, the Big Brother production "will follow specific health and safety protocols" amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, "with the welfare of everyone involved as the highest priority."

The selected houseguests are currently undergoing a quarantine period prior to production and will continue to submit themselves for testing several times prior to entering the house.

Once inside the house, contestants will be tested weekly for COVID-19 and will come in no contact with crew members, with all supplies that are delivered to them being disinfected first. The live show will also not have a studio audience.

