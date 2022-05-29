Big Brother's Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott Wed in Georgia Ceremony After Meeting on All-Stars

Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott are officially husband and wife.

The Big Brother stars wed in a ceremony at the State Railroad Museum in Savannah, Georgia, on Saturday.

For the event, Garrett, 39, wore Tom Ford while Abbott, 40, was dressed in a Laura Nagle dress, per E! News. The outlet added that the pair had their wedding rings crafted by Adam Campbella and David Yurman.

Garrett and Abbott met in the summer of 2020 while filming season 22 of Big Brother: All-Stars. Though the pair did not go on to win the CBS competition series, the jurors did walk away with each other.

The couple then got engaged in June 2021.

Big Brother's Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott Wed in Georgia Ceremony

"What excites me most about marrying Christmas is I get to spend the rest of my life with her!" Garrett told E! News in a statement. "We can continue to build our relationship and grow together. We have so much fun together and we complement each other. When you find something like that, you don't ever want to let that go. She is my forever girl."

Added Abbott: "I get to be with the person that God created just for me! After meeting him, it became clear to me that God had a plan from the very start. I knew that everything that had happened in my life prepared me to meet him, so when I did, I would know he's my person without a doubt. He is my best friend and my HOME and I get to spend forever with him."

"She said yes!! I love this woman unconditionally and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with her. #final2forever," Garrett captioned a series of engagement photos while on a beach vacation at Little Palm Island Resort & Spa in Florida last year.

Abbott shared similar photos and thanked Big Brother for putting her now-husband in the same house. "We knew we would love each other forever. Im just so excited to officially say YES!!! ❤️❤️ #final2forever," the wellness guru began.

She continued, "Im still in SHOCK bc I had no idea this was coming but I'm so glad it did. @memphisgarrett you are my home, my forever. 🙏."

Continuing to speak with E! News on Saturday, Abbott revealed that she originally only wanted to get married at a local courthouse, but Garrett convinced her to hold a larger gathering.