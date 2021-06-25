Big Brother Stars Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott Are Engaged: 'Final 2 Forever'

Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott met while filming season 22 of Big Brother: All-Stars last summer

Big Brother stars Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott may not have won the CBS competition series, but they did walk away with something else - each other.

The couple, who met last summer while filming season 22 of Big Brother: All-Stars, announced on Friday that they are engaged!

"She said yes!! I love this woman unconditionally and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with her. #final2forever," Garrett captioned a series of engagement photos while on a beach vacation at Little Palm Island Resort & Spa in Florida.

Abbott shared similar photos and thanked Big Brother for putting her now-fiancé in the same house.

"We knew we would love each other forever. Im just so excited to officially say YES!!! ❤️❤️ #final2forever," the wellness guru began.

Abbott continued, "Im still in SHOCK bc I had no idea this was coming but I'm so glad it did. @memphisgarrett you are my home, my forever. 🙏."

To the CBS series, she wrote, "THANK YOU to @bigbrothercbs for throwing our crazy butts in a house for 3 months! You knew we would fall in L❤️VE!!!!!!"

Garrett and Abbott's comment sections were filled with support from their fellow Big Brother alumni, including Tyler Crispen, Tommy Bracco, Fessy Shafaat, Paulie Calafiore, Josh Martinez, and many more.

The reality TV pair met on the show in 2020 while they were both in other relationships. After their time on the show, they reconnected once again when they were both single.

"Once we spent 24/7 together for three months, I knew she was the one that I would spend the rest of my life with," Garrett told E!. "I knew I found my twin flame."

Abbott added, "It's wild to know Memphis and I fell in love with each other before we even shared a kiss. He's my best friend, twin flame and brings out the best of me everyday."