The cast of CBS' Big Brother All-Stars has been revealed!

During Wednesday's live two-hour season premiere, longtime host Julie Chen announced the cast — a mixture of past winners, finalists and memorable personalities.

The cast includes Christmas Abbott (season 19), David Alexander (season 21), Nicole Anthony (season 21), Dani Briones (season 8 and 13), Cody Calafiore (season 16), Kevin Campbell (season 11), Tyler Crispen (season 20 runner-up), Bayleigh Dayton (season 20), Nicole Franzel (season 16, season 18 winner), Memphis Garrett (season 10), Enzo Palumbo (season 12), Janelle Pierzina (season 6, 7 and 14), Kaysar Ridha (season 6 and 7), Da'Vonne Rogers (seasons 17 and 18), Keesha Smith (season 10) and Ian Terry (season 14 winner).

Last week, Chen, 50, opened up about the precautions being taken due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"As we speak right now, they're quarantining by themselves in homes that we've rented for them," Chen recently told Entertainment Tonight. "They're getting tested every few days. They will go in once they've been clean and clear for at least 14 days and then even once they get in the house, they're still going to be tested. They have no contact with anyone."

Due to restrictions, Chen will not be visiting the Big Brother house at all this season. Additionally, there will be no live audience, and all groceries delivered to guests will be disinfected in advance.

"I'm doing testing. I'm doing testing again and then I'm going to do more testing," Chen told the outlet. "I'll be farther than ever from the houseguests as they get evicted. No hugs, not even a Chenbot handshake. There's too much on the line to not go above and beyond the protocol to make sure everyone is safe."

Last week, CBS announced that the show will debut its 22nd season with a cast of familiar faces. Given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the production "will follow specific health and safety protocols," according to CBS, "with the welfare of everyone involved as the highest priority."

In order to ensure that the house had enough contestants, production compiled both a core potential cast list, along with a list of alternates, according to the New York Post. If a contestant from the core tested positive for COVID-19, an alternative stepped into the game.

Additionally, according to a release, all staff and crew members will be tested prior to commencing work on a regular basis, as well as screened daily for symptoms. They’ll be required to wear PPE and will work in pods to enhance social distancing. In addition, a COVID-19 compliance officer will be on staff to monitor and enforce all health and safety COVID-19 protocols.

Big Brother All-Stars airs Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.