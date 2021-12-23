Big Bang Theory Star Kunal Nayyar Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary with Wife Neha Kapur

"Whatever is to come, I am lucky we have tomorrow. Happy 10th," the TV star wrote to his wife on Instagram

Kunal Nayyar is feeling "lucky" to celebrate ten years married to his wife Neha Kapur.

The Big Bang Theory star, 40, posted to Instagram in honor of his 10th anniversary to Kapur, 37, on Wednesday, sharing a lovely snippet of the model dancing to "Iko Iko" by Justin Wellington featuring Small Jam.

"We may be unconventional, but I remembered how we promised to not live our lives according to someone else's version of it," Nayyar wrote in the caption.

"Cheers to you, champion, partner, best friend. Whatever is to come, I am lucky we have tomorrow. Happy 10th," he concluded.

Kapur, in turn, posted to her own account for the special occasion, sharing two cute couples shots of the pair.

"Like rivers.. we chose our own paths and come back to merge as one," she wrote alongside them, adding, "22.12.2021 Happy 10 my love".

The former Miss India also shared a shot of the pair on the beach to her IG Stories, with the same date and the caption "10 years."

The pair married over six days in December 2011, in front 1,000 guests in Kapur's hometown of New Delhi, India. Of meeting his wife-to-be three years prior, Nayyar told PEOPLE at the time, "She unlocked something in me that I had never felt before."

The weeklong festivities, which Nayyar called "quite hectic," included an exchange of vows, a garland ritual and henna tattoos.

When Nayyar and Kapur first saw each other at the ceremony, they adorned each other with handmade garlands. At the actual wedding ceremony, Nayyar held a cup with a white lotus flower. "I dipped the flower in purified water and then threw it into the fire," he remembered.

Nayyar played the role of Raj Koothrappali over 12 seasons of The Big Bang Theory from 2007 to 2019, earning six SAG Award nominations in the process.

In his 2015 book Yes, My Accent Is Real, Nayyar wrote his "underdog story" about "how this nerdy guy came to marry a beautiful former Miss India."

" 'She's an ex-Miss India. You need to meet her,' said my cousin," the actor wrote in the book of being set up with his wife while home in New Delhi for Christmas in 2008. " 'Ex? Can't you introduce me to the current one?' I joked.' "