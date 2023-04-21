'The Big Bang Theory' 's Kevin Sussman Marries Addie Hall!

Kevin Sussman is married!

The actor, 52, who played Stuart Bloom on the CBS's The Big Bang Theory announced Thursday that he had wed partner Addie Hall.

"Did I mention I got married this weekend?" he captioned a photo on Instagram with his new bride and his father.

For the romantic, outdoor ceremony, Hall wore a strapless gown with button detailing down the front. She paired her wedding day look with a flowing veil and pearl drop earrings.

Sussman, who also played Ugly Betty's Walter, revealed his engagement back in March 2022. "Folks…she said yes!" he shared on Instagram with a photo of Hall and her ring.

After Sussman announced his happy wedding news, friends and family showered the newlyweds with well wishes.

"Oh my gaaaawwwwwd! Love you brother," commented Sussman's Big Bang Theory costar Kunal Nayyar, who portrayed Raj Koothrappali.

Sussman hit the red carpet with Hall in February 2022 to promote one of his most recent projects, the acclaimed Hulu limited series The Dropout. On the couple's glitzy night, the actor posted on Instagram that he attended the premiere with Hall, calling her "this gorgeous creature."

Sussman can next be seen in Apple TV+'s Lessons in Chemistry along Brie Larson, who is also executive producing based on the best-selling debut novel from author and science editor Bonnie Garmus.

Sussman's prolific career has also included film roles such as Burn After Reading, Killers, Almost Famous and Wet Hot American Summer.

The actor was previously married to Alessandra Young from 2006 to 2012.