'The Big Bang Theory' 's Kevin Sussman Marries Addie Hall!

The actor announced on Instagram that he said "I do" to partner Addie Hall last weekend

By Emily Strohm
Published on April 21, 2023 05:05 PM
Kevin Sussman Wedding
Photo: Kevin Sussman/Instagram

Kevin Sussman is married!

The actor, 52, who played Stuart Bloom on the CBS's The Big Bang Theory announced Thursday that he had wed partner Addie Hall.

"Did I mention I got married this weekend?" he captioned a photo on Instagram with his new bride and his father.

For the romantic, outdoor ceremony, Hall wore a strapless gown with button detailing down the front. She paired her wedding day look with a flowing veil and pearl drop earrings.

Sussman, who also played Ugly Betty's Walter, revealed his engagement back in March 2022. "Folks…she said yes!" he shared on Instagram with a photo of Hall and her ring.

After Sussman announced his happy wedding news, friends and family showered the newlyweds with well wishes.

"Oh my gaaaawwwwwd! Love you brother," commented Sussman's Big Bang Theory costar Kunal Nayyar, who portrayed Raj Koothrappali.

Sussman hit the red carpet with Hall in February 2022 to promote one of his most recent projects, the acclaimed Hulu limited series The Dropout. On the couple's glitzy night, the actor posted on Instagram that he attended the premiere with Hall, calling her "this gorgeous creature."

Sussman can next be seen in Apple TV+'s Lessons in Chemistry along Brie Larson, who is also executive producing based on the best-selling debut novel from author and science editor Bonnie Garmus.

Sussman's prolific career has also included film roles such as Burn After Reading, Killers, Almost Famous and Wet Hot American Summer.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The actor was previously married to Alessandra Young from 2006 to 2012.

Related Articles
Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount+'s "1923"
Helen Mirren 'Had to Pretend to Be Cool' in '1923' Bedroom Scenes with Harrison Ford: 'If I Wasn't Married...'
Bill Hader
Bill Hader on How His Real-Life Panic Attacks Informed His Performance in 'Barry'
Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge tie the knot in France!
Sofia Richie Celebrates Ahead of Her Wedding with Welcome Party and Glam Rehearsal Dinner in Antibes, France
Sister Wives' Meri Brown Meditates on Feeling 'Worthy' 4 Months After Kody Split: 'Don't Give Up on Yourself'
'Sister Wives' ' Meri Brown Meditates on Feeling 'Worthy' 4 Months After Kody Split: 'Don't Give Up on Yourself'
Tyler James Williams makes an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show”
Tyler James Williams on His Starry Childhood, from Patti LaBelle-Backing Parents to Trashing Studios
Briana, Jeremy, Brittany and Josh, Salyers Twins wedding photos
Twins Who Married Twins Share All the Details of Their Massive Double 'Dream' Wedding: See the Photos!
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqyDyg-rkPl/ Verified Enjoy your weekend! ❤️
Shauna Rae Defends Her 'Big, Bright Eyes' After Fan Questions Their Size: 'Never Been an Issue'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqTpwArLItV/?hl=en Verified Can’t believe I get to marry the girl of my dreams in less than one month! ❤️ #ireland #wedding #cliffsofmoher
'Summer House' 's Everett Weston Marries Courtney Cavanagh at a Castle in Ireland
albie manzo, Chelsea DeMonaco
'RHONJ' Alum Albie Manzo Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend Chelsea DeMonaco: 'An Unforgettable Night'
Vinny Tortorella and Angelina Pivarnick attend the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 Premiere on February 07, 2023 in Fort Lee, New Jersey.
'Jersey Shore' : Angelina's Boyfriend Vinny Is Planning to Propose — and She Has No Idea! (Exclusive)
Kristin Chenoweth, Josh Bryant arrives at the NBC's "Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love" Birthday Special at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on March 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant Share Plans for Music-Filled Wedding Day: 'Gonna Have One Hootenanny'
US actor Ray Romano (L) and his daughter Alexandra Romano attend the screening of "Somewhere In Queens" at Metrograph in New York on April 17, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Ray Romano's Daughter Ally Is Engaged — Here's How He Found Out!
Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones
Joshua Jackson Reveals What Would've Caused Him and Jodie Turner-Smith to Have 'Torrid Affair' Years Ago
Big brother season 24 winner Taylor Hale and fellow houseguest Joseph Abdin
'Big Brother' 's Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin Break Up: 'We Will Always Be Part of Each Other's Lives'
Matt and Caryn's engagement from TLC's Little People Big World
'Little People, Big World' 's Matt Roloff Is Engaged to Caryn Chandler: 'She Said Yes!'
MAFS' Chris Says It's Not Right Time to Say L Word — but Wife Wants Him to Say It First
'Married at First Sight' 's Nicole Demands More 'Pep' from Chris While Figuring Out Living Arrangements