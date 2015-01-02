How Did The Big Bang Theory Fare? Top 20 Most-Watched Shows This Fall

America still can’t get enough of Sheldon and his brainy pals.

After eight seasons on CBS, The Big Bang Theory, starring Jim Parsons and Kaley Cuoco, remains the most-watched comedy on broadcast TV. The veteran sitcom is joined in the winners’ circle by CBS’s other mammoth – and very mature – hit NCIS, which remains TV’s most-watched drama after 12 seasons.

Though many of the series on CBS typically attract the biggest (though not necessarily youngest) audiences, a few shows on the other broadcast nets managed to crack the top 20 this fall. The most impressive showing came courtesy of NBC and The Blacklist, which is the network’s most popular scripted show after only two seasons. It helps when the star is none other than Golden Globe nominee James Spader, who plays the irresistible Raymond “Red” Reddington.

That said, it is possible for a first-year show to become a winner after only a few months on the air. Kudos to Téa Leoni and Madam Secretary, which wrapped up the fall as the season’s biggest new hit.

What other shows on the Big Three had you tuning in week after week for the start of the 2014-15 season? Check out the total viewer averages for the first 14 weeks of the TV season:

1. Sunday Night Football (NBC, 21 million)

2. The Big Bang Theory (CBS, 19.6 million)

3. NCIS (CBS, 19.5 million)

4. NCIS: New Orleans (CBS, 18 million)

5. Thursday Night Football (CBS, 16.8 million)

6. The Blacklist (NBC, 16.3 million)

7. The Big Bang Theory (CBS Mondays at 8:30 p.m., 15.84 million)

8. NFL Sunday Pre-Kick (NBC, 15.80 million)

9. Madam Secretary (CBS, 15.1 million)

10. Dancing with the Stars (ABC, 14.6 million)

11. Criminal Minds (CBS, 14.5 million)

12. Scorpion (CBS, 14.4 million)

13. Modern Family (ABC, 14.1 million)

14. 60 Minutes (CBS, 14.0 million)

15. The Voice (NBC, 13.93 million)

16. Scandal (ABC, 13.91 million)

17. Blue Bloods (CBS, 13.5 million)

18. The Good Wife (CBS, 13.3 million)

19. The Voice (NBC Tuesdays, 13.1 million)

20. Person of Interest (CBS, 12.8 million)