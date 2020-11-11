“All of a sudden our characters were like sleeping together every other second,” Kaley Cuoco said

Kaley Cuoco on Filming Big Bang Theory Sex Scenes with Ex Johnny Galecki: It Was 'Sensitive'

Kaley Cuoco is opening up about filming sex scenes with ex Johnny Galecki on The Big Bang Theory — and how one writer may have been messing with the former couple.

During an appearance on Dax Shepard’s podcast, Armchair Expert, Cuoco shared that she began dating Galecki at the start of the hit CBS sitcom, before breaking up two years later.

“We dated really early on for almost two years. When we did the pilot, I was crushing so hard on Galecki but he had a girlfriend,” she said, adding that they eventually started dating.

Cuoco starred as Penny in The Big Bang Theory, while Galecki played Leonard.

“We got together and just fell mad for each other for two years, but then we broke up,” she added. “Luckily Johnny and I came out of it so brilliantly and we’re closer today than we ever were.”

However, once they broke up, Cuoco began to suspect that the show’s creator, Chuck Lorre, was adding more sex scenes between their characters, who dated and eventually got married on the show.

“When we broke up obviously it was a little sensitive for a minute, but I remember those weeks that Chuck had written these episodes where all of a sudden our characters were like sleeping together every other second,” she said.

“Johnny and I talk about it and I think [Chuck] did that on purpose — just to f--- with us,” Cuoco said, laughing. "If I was with him, I would ask him because that came out of nowhere. All of a sudden these characters were all up on each other."

Cuoco and Galecki starred in The Big Bang Theory from its first season in 2007 until the long-running sitcom wrapped up last year.