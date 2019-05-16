Big Bang Theory Finale: What's Next for Stars Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons & More

With The Big Bang Theory series finale around the corner, fans are preparing to say one final goodbye to their favorite characters.

But, not to worry. We haven’t seen the last of Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Here’s what the stars are doing next.

RELATED: Everything You Need to Know Before Watching the Big Bang Theory Series Finale

Kaley Cuoco

JB Lacroix/WireImage

For 12 seasons, Cuoco portrayed the ever so charismatic Penny, a character who was adored by so many.

“It’s the greatest role I’ll ever play in my whole life,” Cuoco, 33, told Entertainment Weekly earlier this year. “This character has changed my life, and this show has changed my life.”

Robert Voets/CBS; Sonja Flemming/CBS

After the show wraps on Thursday, Cuoco, who starred in 8 Simple Rules and Charmed before her BBT debut, will take on a few different roles, including one behind the camera.

The actress will voice the titular comic-book villain in Harley Quinn, the animated series debuting on the DC Universe streaming service in October. In addition, she’ll also star in and produce the television adaptation of Chris Bohjalian’s novel The Flight Attendant, about a woman who wakes up next to a dead body with no idea how she got there.

But outside of work, Cuoco will continue to attend to her many horses and her husband of almost one year, Karl Cook.

Frazer Harrison/Getty

“He is my perfect match,” Cuoco told PEOPLE in March 2018. “He lets me wake up in the morning and say, ‘I want to go and rescue rabbits.’ And he’s like, ‘All right, let’s get a coffee and let’s go.’ And that is him. We are the same, our views are the same, our morals are the same, he is my perfect match.”

Johnny Galecki

J. Merritt/FilmMagic

Since day one, Galecki has portrayed corky physicist Leonard Hofstadter — and he is sad to say goodbye.

“These characters stay in you, whether you want them to or not,” the actor, 44, told EW. “When it comes to Leonard, I’m very happy about that.”

RELATED: Johnny Galecki Shares Tearful Photo from Final Big Bang Theory Table Read: ‘So Very Sad’

While Galecki plans to continue playing David on the Roseanne spinoff, The Conners, and is developing a new series as a producer, he is preparing for his biggest role yet: fatherhood.

Earlier this month the actor, 43, confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE that him and girlfriend Alaina Meyer are expecting their first child.

Courtesy Johnny Galecki and Alaina Meyer

“We are absolutely over the moon to announce that we will soon be welcoming a little one into this crazy and wonderful world,” the couple told PEOPLE.

Jim Parsons

Connor-Arroyo / AFF-USA

Sheldon Cooper fans can rejoice for the time being — the beloved physicist isn’t going anywhere just yet.

After the show wraps, Parsons, 46, will continue as executive producer and narrator of TBBT prequel Young Sheldon.

“I’ll just say, ‘I’ll see you around, Sheldon,” Parsons previously told EW. “You are on syndicated repeats on TV all the damn time, so I can’t avoid you.”

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

In August, Parsons penned an emotional message about the end of the beloved CBS comedy.

“It is hard (nearly impossible, actually) to really accept that this is a picture of the first of the final 24 episodes we will shoot for The Big Bang Theory,” Parsons wrote. “I feel very fortunate that we have another 23 episodes to shoot this season because I am hopeful that with each and every one, my level of REALLY accepting this fact will sink in.”

“And while I know that they already know it, it bears repeating again and again: I am so terribly grateful for the cast in this picture and the cast members who aren’t pictured here — whether they were in one scene or many episodes along the way; you are all my playmates that I have fallen in love with and who have become a part of my life on set and off,” he continued. “You are my playmates when we don’t feel like playing but have to because it’s our job to get out there and communicate and pretend we’re these other fictional people and we look into each other’s eyes and say these words and end up creating this weird, other reality that has enriched my life more than I will fully ever understand. I will miss all of you and all of this more than I can say and more than I can know at this time.”

RELATED: Big Bang Theory Cast Performs Epic Flash Mob for Studio Audience Ahead of Series Finale

Parsons recently served as an executive producer with Netflix on the new comedy series Special, which debuted in April. Plus, the actor portrays the attorney who prosecuted Ted Bundy in Netflix’s Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile. He will also star in Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies, a movie adaptation of TV critic Michael Ausiello’s memoir about his relationship with soulmate Kit.

Simon Helberg

Robby Klein/YouTube x Getty Images

Simon Helberg is a man of many talents.

While not much is known about the actor’s plans post-TBBT, portraying aerospace engineer Howard Wolowitz for the past 12 seasons is enough for us.

He’s also listed as an executive producer on the docu-series Elvis Goes There.

We have done this 278 times. Before every show. For 12 years. Tonight we’ll do it for the last time. pic.twitter.com/5sA2guihQ5 — Simon Helberg (@simonhelberg) April 30, 2019

Kunal Nayyar

Michael Yarish/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Will Raj Koothrappali be coming back anytime soon?

According to EW, the 38-year-old actor may return to the Big Bang universe with a rumored TBBT spinoff that would focus on Raj’s bromance with Howard (Helberg).

Please, let this happen!

Melissa Rauch

JB Lacroix/WireImage

Rauch, who portrayed the petite Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz, has a lot to look forward to.

Post-Big Bang, the actress will return to the big screen opposite Meryl Streep and Gary Oldman in the Steven Soderbergh Panama Papers drama The Laundromat.

And, who knows, maybe we’ll see her on the rumored spinoff. Fingers crossed!

Mayim Bialik

Miikka Skaffari/Getty

Last, but certainly not least, Mayim Bialik is a force to be reckoned with.

The author, actress, and Emmy Award winner — who also has a PH. D in neuroscience — captured the hearts of BBT fans everywhere with her portrayal of Amy Farrah Fowler.

She runs her own online lifestyle publication, Grok Nation, and will voice a character in the upcoming sci-fi project The Inspector Chronicles. We wouldn’t be surprised if she focused on her writing, too: She’s authored four books, including the 2018 parenting guide Boying Up: How to Be Brave, Bold and Brilliant.

The Big Bang Theory‘s two-part series finale airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.