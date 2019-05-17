'Tears, Laughs and a Great Ending!' Big Bang Theory Fans React to Series Finale

After 12 seasons, The Big Bang Theory came to a close on Thursday night, with back-to-back episodes that wrapped up several long-running storylines for America’s favorite geeks.

The CBS sitcom — which, at 279 episodes, is the longest-running multi-camera series in TV history — aired a funny, yet emotional goodbye.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Series regulars Leonard Holfstadter (Johnny Galecki), Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), Penny (Kaley Cuoco), Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg), Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik), Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz (Melissa Rauch), Rajesh “Raj” Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar), and Stuart Bloom (Kevin Sussman) were all there, each getting their own versions of their happily ever afters.

In addition, recurring characters such as Beverly Hofstadter (Christine Baranski), Bertram “Bert” Kimbler (Brian Posehn), and V.M. Koothrappali (Brian George) made their final appearances in the episodes.

RELATED: Big Bang Theory Series Finale: Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki’s Characters Are Having a Baby!

The night started with an episode titled “The Change Constant,” before moving to the final episode, “The Stockholm Syndrome.”

Filming for the episode happened on April 30. The last scene of the whole series was pre-taped, and hidden not just from the studio audience, but also from the entire cast.

“It seemed like a nice thing for us to hold back one piece of the finale, so there’s at least one thing that couldn’t be spoiled,” showrunner Steve Holland previously said. “That way it will also make the night extra special for those who were at the taping because there’s an extra piece.”

The cast of The Big Bang Theory Monty Brinton/CBS

Fans, of course, didn’t hold back their reactions to the finale online.

While the majority of fans expressed their sadness that the series had come to an end, audiences also appeared to be happy overall with the show’s ending.

“#BigBangTheory had the perfect ending- tears, laughs and a great ending! #BBT,” wrote on Twitter user.

“WHAT A HEART FELT, GENUINE, TEAR JERKER OF AN ENDING @bigbangtheory I loved every minute of this episode. I will miss this show more than you know. THANK YOU for the last 12 years,” tweeted another.

RELATED: The Big Bang Theory Cast, Then and Now

As far as series finales go, that was pretty good. Wrapped everything up nicely and didn’t kill anyone off! @bigbangtheory — Liz Mantel (@Liz_Mantel) May 17, 2019

Thank you @bigbangtheory for twelve years of laughs and one final hour of unforgettable television #BigBangTheory — Nick Ferraro (@Nic_Ferraro) May 17, 2019

#BigBangTheory what an ending!!! Thank you guys!!! — FJV (@Nikon1778) May 17, 2019

So sad the Big Bang Theory show is ending. Greatest show of all time! Thanks for 12 awesome years of laughter! #bigbangfinale https://t.co/mOaGHt8LxH — Susan Ball (@slball7687) May 17, 2019

If you’re not crying right now you’re not human. #BigBangTheory pic.twitter.com/d8AvrAT9VJ — Pamela Ann Gilliam (@PamelaGilliam) May 17, 2019

Oh no… Voy a ver spoilers. Ni sé que ha pasado en la última temporada. — Daniel (@daniel_alvarez9) May 17, 2019

I'm so happy to have been part of their 12 year journey and to be able to witness it. I loved the ending and it will always be one of the best shows I've ever watched. Thank you, @bigbangtheory !! #BigBangFinale @simonhelberg @MelissaRauch @missmayim @kunalnayyar — Carlos (@CarlosLvarez) May 17, 2019

And that’s it. RIP #BigBangTheory. You will always have a special place in my heart.

September 24, 2007-May 16, 2019❤️ pic.twitter.com/SDBcAOeQux — Kadey Joh (@kadeyobe10) May 17, 2019

Have literally grown up with these awesome actors and actresses❤️😭! It may be over on the big screen but never in my heart ❤️ 🎶 It all started with a Big Bang🎶 @bigbangtheory pic.twitter.com/iMA0ipJeLH — Hollie Villarrea (@VillarreaHollie) May 17, 2019

Tears streaming down my face. Not since Friends has a finale made me so emotional. Thank you @bigbangtheory for 12 years of laughs & Happy memories. #TheBigBangTheory — Lauren (@thegingerme) May 17, 2019

When #BigBangTheory premiered, I was a medical student, barely sleeping and not sure I’d made the right decision. Now I’m a physician, barely sleeping but hopefully making a difference. Thanks for all the laughs, fellow nerds. There were times I really, REALLY needed them! — Manda Nickel (@aggiekiddoc) May 17, 2019

WHAT A HEART FELT, GENUINE, TEAR JERKER OF AN ENDING @bigbangtheory I loved every minute of this episode. I will miss this show more than you know. THANK YOU for the last 12 years. 💥 🌎 🔬 — Sammy T. (@sammit86) May 17, 2019

Thanks #BigBangTheory for making me cry like a baby. The only thing I would've change was Raj with a girlfriend. — Lisa Owens (@craftygreeneyes) May 17, 2019

#BigBangTheory You did not disappoint. Well done. — Michael G (@1HotelMgr) May 17, 2019

Thank you @bigbangtheory for ending this epic show with such a beautiful finale that was so true to the show! 👏🏼 I laughed and cried so many times! #BigBangTheory I’m going to miss this show so much 💁🏻 — Rose Crocitto (@rosecrocitto) May 17, 2019

The End of an era😢😭 Great show @bigbangtheory_cbs ! the best thing a former friend ever did was to get me to start watching this show. Good riddance to her but never The Big Bang Theory! ❤ @bigbangtheory#bbt #bigbangtheory pic.twitter.com/rFXZEbVHmw — Kneecole1102 (@kneecole1102) May 17, 2019

Omg @bigbangtheory had me bawling. What a terrific show it has been. Thanks for all the laughs and the tears. You will be missed! — 1-2 Gloria Sue 💙💛 (@anniegreer92) May 17, 2019

#BigBangTheoryFinale I don't cry much… But the @bigbangtheory did it tonight!! Thanks for the memories!! #thebest — KC Carpo (@CARPOLIVES) May 17, 2019

@bigbangtheory thanks for the memories. Ending was perfection. — Nancy Breyer (@gofornan) May 17, 2019

Happy ending of #BigBangTheory and a lot of surprises ❤️ — Liuxiaojing (@Christine9402) May 17, 2019

Bye bye BBT. You’ve made me laugh for 12 years, and tonight you made me cry with Sheldon’s touching speech. Great finale!! You will be missed. #BigBangTheory — Gary LaBine (@LabineGary) May 17, 2019

Thank you #BigBangTheory for 12 hilarious years!!!

Loved the finale.

You guys and gals rock.

Thanks for making science seem as cool as it is!!! — Ryan- TX, RN (@ryannolan_rn) May 17, 2019

This was a good classy final episode…. and the best episode in years thank you to the cast and writers for entertaining me #BigBangTheory — Shane (@Shane29220369) May 17, 2019

What a great ending for #BigBangTheory. It was near perfect. I'm gonna miss this show. — Joshua (@DCParallax) May 17, 2019

Between #BigBangTheory and #YoungSheldon, I have cried buckets. THANK YOU to @bigbangtheory for 12 awesome years!! My Thursday nights will never be the same. 💔💔😭😭 — I just look normal (@tezero) May 17, 2019

Thank you for the laughs, @bigbangtheory. It was the perfect finale. Hats off to cast and crew. — Christine Aden (@cadence59) May 17, 2019

this is how you make a final season ❤️ #BigBangTheory — Wubba lubba dub dub ! (@raa2ed) May 17, 2019

And that was the best season finale EVER #YoungSheldon #BigBangTheory — Quentin (@quentinhillion) May 17, 2019

Still, there were some viewers that had critiques of the episode.

“OK, I’ll say it. The last @bigbangtheory wasn’t that good. Then again, series finales usually aren’t. #BigBangTheoryFinale,” wrote one Twitter account holder.

Said another user: “A little disappointed that Raj didn’t find love like the others, but other than that I’m very happy with the #BigBangTheory finale.”

OK, I'll say it. The last @bigbangtheory wasn't that good. Then again, series finales usually aren't. #BigBangTheoryFinale — Dudley Bokoski (@dudleybokoski) May 17, 2019

A little disappointed that Raj didn’t find love like the others, but other than that I’m very happy with the #BigBangTheory finale. 😭 I would also watch a Stewart comic store spin-off. @CBS — Blane Howard (@blanehoward) May 17, 2019

I know they couldn't mention every guest, but how can they leave out Stan Lee?! #BigBangTheory — Simcha Genesove (@SimchaG) May 17, 2019

I wish Raj had found love #BigBangTheory — Amanda Martino (@curlydiggs) May 17, 2019

The moment we all waited for finally happened. Sheldon realized that his friends are his chosen family & he hadn't been as kind to them as he should have been all long. I wish we could have seen more of the aftermath of this revelation but it was a fitting ending. #BigBangTheory — Kim 🆃🅸🅼🅴🅻🅴🆂🆂 (@itsinthestars82) May 17, 2019

#BigBangTheory does anyone else remember when a show had a series finale in the 80s & 90s the cast members would take that final bow in front of the audience. I wish they would've done that tonight. — Kevin Noah Riley (@KevinNoahRiley2) May 17, 2019

I wish Raj would have found someone. But, otherwise, great finale. #BigBangTheory — Rachel (@Rachel_Linn) May 17, 2019

RELATED: Big Bang Theory Finale: What’s Next for Stars Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons & More

Chuck Lorre, The Big Bang Theory‘s co-creator, announced in August alongside CBS and Warner Bros. Television that the show would be coming to an end.

“We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past twelve seasons,” he said in a joint statement. “We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close.”

Speaking to PeopleTV on the Paleyfest red carpet last March, the cast admitted they couldn’t really picture their life after the series finale.

“I actually can’t, to be honest,” said Cuoco, 33. “I can’t really picture it. And I don’t think there really will be my life without it — I think it’ll always be there, I think it’ll always be running, I think we’ll always have those fans. It’s always going to be a part of me.”

Nayyar, 38, said the ending would be “very sad.”

“I grew up on this show — I was a kid out of grad school,” he said. “I don’t even know how to comprehend that.”