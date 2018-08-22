The Big Bang Theory Officially Ending After Season 12

Big Bang Theory fans, the time has finally come.

Warner Bros. Television and CBS announced Wednesday that the beloved comedy will end its run in May 2019, making it the longest-running multi-camera series in TV history.

The show — which debuted in 2007, airs in syndication around the world, and has received 52 Emmy nominations and 10 wins to date — will conclude at the end of the upcoming season 12, with 279 episodes.

In a joint statement, Warner Bros. Television, CBS and Chuck Lorre Productions said, “We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past twelve seasons. We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close.”

The series stars Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch.

Speaking to PeopleTV on the Paleyfest red carpet in March, the cast admitted they couldn’t really picture their life after the series finale.

“I actually can’t, to be honest,” said Cuoco. “I can’t really picture it. And I don’t think there really be my life without it — I think it’ll always be there, I think it’ll always be running, I think we’ll always have those fans. It’s always going to be a part of me.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki and More Big Bang Theory Cast Members Say They Can’t Picture Life After the Show

Nayyar said the ending would be “very sad.”

“I grew up on this show — I was a kid out of grad school,” he said. “I don’t even know how to comprehend that.”

“All shows except The Simpsons come to an end,” said producer Chuck Lorre. “So at some time, we will wrap it up and someone will tell us, ‘It’s time to wrap it up.’ It’s certainly not my call.”

The final season of The Big Bang Theory premieres Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.