Big Bang Theory's Kunal Nayyar Says Stars 'Support Each Other' Amid Reports Jim Parsons Ended Show

Jim Parsons may reportedly be the reason behind The Big Bang Theory ending, but his costar Kunal Nayyar doesn’t appear to be holding any grudges.

On Thursday, the 37-year-old actor opened up about the show’s ending, telling Entertainment Tonight that there’s nothing but love between the cast.

“We’re family,” Nayyar explained from the red carpet of Clayton Kershaw’s 6th Annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose charity fundraiser at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium. “We’ve spent a lot of time together, we were there when we found out together, and we’re there to support each other, and that’s all there is to it really.”

“That’s why we’ve survived for this long — because we love each other and we’re a family,” he added.

CBS, Warner Bros. TV, and Chuck Lorre Productions announced on Wednesday in a joint statement that The Big Bang Theory‘s upcoming season 12 would be its last.

When the beloved comedy does wrap up in May 2019, it will be the longest-running multi-camera series in TV history.

According to Entertainment Weekly, CBS was trying to negotiate two more seasons, but talks ended when Parsons decided to walk away.

Parsons won four Emmys and one Golden Globe for his role on The Big Bang Theory. He and Nayyar — as well as original costars Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, and Simon Helberg — reportedly earned nearly $1 million per episode, meaning they would have made more than $50 million in profits, EW reported. CBS had no comment. A rep for Parsons did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Though he’s in good spirits about it, Nayyar told ET that saying goodbye to the sitcom won’t be easy.

“It’s bittersweet,’ he said. “I’m ready for the next phase of my life [after] 12 years, yet at the same time I’m sad to be saying goodbye to my family. … I’m still trying to process all of it.”

“I never knew that I would be in a position to change people’s lives. Like, 12 years ago, I was like, ‘Oh my god! I have a job!’ And now, [I’m] in a position where I’ve been able to change people’s lives for the better and make people laugh in a world that is so polarized,” Nayyar added. “[Having the opportunity] to inspire kids to study science, to become astrophysicists and to help people who are sick, whose last wish was to come and spend time with the cast, those things are all the things that I’m going to hold onto really.’

As for that final season? Nayyar promised it would deliver what fans have come to expect.

“It’s going to be the greatest season we’re ever gonna do,” Nayyar explained to ET. “Actually, the last taping is on my birthday so it’s going to be an interesting night.”

Previously, Nayyar shared a heartfelt post about the show’s goodbye to Instagram.

“There are no words in any language that can describe what my heart wants to say…” he wrote. “The love that I feel for all of you is boundless. Without you the fans there would be no us. Tonight I sleep with a prayer of gratitude on my lips. This isn’t goodbye… yet… still 23 eps to shoot!”

The final season of The Big Bang Theory premieres Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.