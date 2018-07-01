'Big Ang' Raiola's Friend Shares Tribute on What Would Have Been Mob Wives Star's 58th Birthday

Over two years after her death, the memory of Angela “Big Ang” Raiola lives on.

The Mob Wives star’s friend Vinnie Medugno — who revealed via her Twitter that she had died in February 2016 after a battle with cancer — posted a touching tribute to Raiola on Saturday, what would have been her 58th birthday.

Medugno shared a promotional shot of the reality star posing in a black suit and heels in front of a red wall that featured words such as “respect,” “honor” and “vengeance.”

“My favorite picture of her… the boss, and she was the best one to work for!” he captioned the image. “Today she would’ve been 58. Taking a second to acknowledge the one and only Big Ang. There’ll never be another one like her. Love you – ALWAYS! #BigAng.”

Angela "Big Ang" Raiola Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Big Ang was 55 years old when she died after a difficult battle with throat, lung and brain cancer on Feb. 18, 2016.

Medugno shared a similar post featuring a shot of the pair on what would have been the Brooklyn native’s 56th birthday in 2016.

To mark two years since her death in February, Medugno shared a black and white picture with the beloved fan favorite.

“Two years since you left, but I still feel your presence everyday,” he said. “While other posts I’ve seen to honor you today are sad and poignant, I can’t help but to smile. I spent the morning with Neil and Diane at your grave laughing, and reliving stories of our many great times together. Pictures never lie, and they really do express a thousand words. This photo says it all. I still thank God everyday that our paths connected, and I got to know the person and not the TV star.”

He continued, “I pray for you and carry you in my heart every single day. My life is in such a good place, and I often hear your words guiding me through the bumps in the road. It’s the reassurance that you are with me… ALWAYS! Love you forever my friend!”

Raiola stole scenes on a number of reality series: She first appeared on season 2 of Mob Wives in 2012, and followed it up with her own spin-offs Big Ang and Miami Monkey. The late star also did stints on Celebrity Wife Swap and Couples Therapy with husband Neil Murphy.

Doctors first found a lemon-sized tumor in Raiola’s throat, for which she had two surgeries, in March 2015.

“Things happen for a reason,” Raiola told PEOPLE in September 2015. “I’d smoked for 40 years. No one could tell me what to do.”