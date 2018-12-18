Bibiana Julian may be spending the holiday season with a special man in her life — and it’s not Peter Kraus.

The Bachelor, Bachelor Winter Games and Bachelor in Paradise alum set the record straight on her relationship with Kraus during an interview on Monday with Ashley Iaconetti and Ben Higgins on their Almost Famous podcast, where she clarified that the two are not dating.

“Bibi, we want to talk about Christmas traditions, but we really want to talk about what’s going on with you and Peter Kraus,” said Iaconetti.

“Nothing is going on with Peter Kraus and I. Absolutely nothing,” said Julian.

But “was there something before?” asked Iaconnetti. “Was there something a couple weeks ago?”

Admitted Julian, “I wouldn’t say it was something serious.”

In early December, Bachelor Nation began questioning the pair’s relationship status when Kraus, the runner-up on Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette, and Julian were sitting together at a Miami Heat basketball game and were caught on cameras.

“I’m just going to clarify, and I don’t know if he’ll be happy with it, but him and I actually connected right after I got back from Paradise,” explained the Miami native. “So that’s when it kind of like started off, but then we stayed friends and then he was visiting Miami and I was like, ‘Well, why don’t we go to a Heat game?’ and one of my good friends hooked me up with sick seats.”

She told Iaconetti and Higgins, “This clip is playing on Bleacher Report, ESPN and I guess Bachelor fans caught a glimpse of it and then it just exploded into something that, you know, one thing led to another.”

While Julian won’t be spending the holiday season with Kraus, she may be kissing a new man under the mistletoe.

When Higgins asked if she’ll be celebrating with anyone special, Julian shared, “um, possibly. Maybe.”

“I don’t want to jinx it, but this guy is kind of like too good to be true. Kind of just like everything I would want in a person. I believe in like projecting the kind of person that you want and acting a certain way just to be able to attract that kind of person that you need in your life. I think I may have found that guy, but I want to tread lightly just because, you know, you can get all caught up … but yeah, hopefully for New Year’s we’ll be spending together.”

So just who is this mystery man?

“Nobody knows him, no,” Julian shared. “And it’s not Peter Kraus.”