Bianna Golodryga Is CBS This Morning's New Co-Host

A new anchor is taking a seat at the CBS This Morning desk.

Journalist Bianna Golodryga is joining current hosts Gayle King, Norah O’Donnell and John Dickerson as co-host, the network announced Wednesday.

“CBS has the best morning news team in the business,” Golodryga said in a statement. “It’s an honor to be joining Gayle, Norah and John and everyone at CTM as we continue to do what CBS News does best — reporting on issues that matter to our viewers, along with enterprising, smart and objective storytelling.”

“I’m beyond thrilled to be joining my fabulous colleagues @GayleKing, @NorahODonnell and @JDickerson as a co-host at @CBSThisMorning!” Golodryga added on Twitter. “I look forward to the exciting road ahead @CBSNews with the best news team in the business. #newsisback”

Golodryga, 40, began reporting for CBS News in 2017 and has since been a reporter and fill-in co-host for CBS This Morning. Her past work experience includes reporting jobs at CNN, ABC News, Yahoo! News, CNBC and the weekend edition of Good Morning America.

“Viewers know us as the real news destination in the morning — which is why Bianna is the perfect addition to our team,” said David Rhodes, President of CBS News. “We are so fortunate to have her curiosity and global perspective on every broadcast of CBS This Morning.”

Born in the Soviet Union, she immigrated to Texas as a political refugee when she was still a baby. She is married to former Obama staffer Peter R. Orsazag, and they have two children together.

King, 63, and O’Donnell, 44, have both co-anchored CBS This Morning since 2012. Dickerson, 50, joined in January 2018 after longtime lead Charlie Rose was fired due to allegations of sexual harassment.