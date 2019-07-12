The gang is back in town!

On Thursday, Fox released a new BH90210 teaser, which features the original Beverly Hills squad reuniting following a visit to the Peach Pit.

In the promo, Tori Spelling‘s character Donna Martin and Brian Austin Green‘s character David Silver share a kiss as they reunite 19 years after Beverly Hills, 90210 wrapped.

Spelling, who sports a wedding ring as she locks lips with Green, 45, is heard in the promo saying, “Remember when we used to make out to this song?”

As to what their kiss means, fans will have to wait and see. Spelling, 46, previously announced that Ivan Sergei “will be playing my hubby on @bh90210 … Well, Tori’s hubby so don’t panic Donna & David fans 😉 Welcome to the family!” It was also previously revealed that La La Anthony has been cast as Green‘s wife Shay in the reboot.

Fans also get a glimpse of the rest of the returning cast members from the original series — Ian Ziering, Shannen Doherty, Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, and Gabrielle Carteris.

The promo features a quick shot of many of the cast members gathered together and sharing a poolside toast, followed by a montage of each of them as Spelling notes, “I love when we are all together.”

The Peach Pit was the beloved diner — and supposed best burger joint — for the characters throughout their 10-season run in the original series. The local spot was often the scene for many laughs, tears, and of course, drama.

According to Fox, the reboot series follows the stars as they reunite for the first time in two decades. The six-episode revival was first announced in February, when it was revealed the cast would return to play “heightened versions of themselves in a brand-new serialized drama – with a healthy dose of irreverence – that is inspired by their real lives and relationships.”

“What will happen when first loves, old romances, friends and frenemies come back together, as this iconic cast – whom the whole world watched grow up together – attempts to continue from where they left off?” said Fox.

The original series ran for 10 seasons (between 1990 and 2000) and followed the cast — including Luke Perry, who died March 4 of a massive stroke but had not signed onto the reboot — as students at the posh West Beverly Hills High School in Los Angeles.

BH90210 will premiere Aug. 7 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.