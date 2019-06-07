New BH90210 Teaser Shows the Original Beverly Hills, 90210 Cast Returning to the Peach Pit

The original cast members have returned to play a “heightened versions of themselves" in the reboot

By
Jodi Guglielmi
June 07, 2019 04:01 PM

Why play pretend when it can be a reality?

Fox dropped a new promo for the highly anticipated Beverly Hills, 90210 reimagining, BH90210, on Friday, showing the stars of the original series playing with dolls resembling their original characters.

After acting out a fictional scene set place in the Peach Pit, Ian Ziering steps in to suggest a new idea.

“We should do this for real. What do you say?” he says.

Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley, Gabrielle Carteris and Tori Spelling then drop their dolls and cheer in agreement.

Fox

The original cast members have returned to play a “heightened versions of themselves in a brand-new serialized drama — with a healthy dose of irreverence — that is inspired by their real lives and relationships.”

According to the network, the show follows the stars as they reunite for the first time in two decades in order attempt to get a 90210 reboot going.

“What will happen when first loves, old romances, friends and frenemies come back together, as this iconic cast – whom the whole world watched grow up together – attempts to continue from where they left off?” said Fox.

The original series ran for 10 seasons between 1990 and 2000. It starred Spelling, Garth, Priestley, Doherty and Luke Perry (who died March 4 of a massive stroke but had not signed onto the reboot) as students at the posh West Beverly Hills High School in Los Angeles.

BH90210 will premiere Aug. 7 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.

