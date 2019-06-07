New BH90210 Teaser Shows the Original Beverly Hills, 90210 Cast Returning to the Peach Pit

Why play pretend when it can be a reality?

Fox dropped a new promo for the highly anticipated Beverly Hills, 90210 reimagining, BH90210, on Friday, showing the stars of the original series playing with dolls resembling their original characters.

After acting out a fictional scene set place in the Peach Pit, Ian Ziering steps in to suggest a new idea.

“We should do this for real. What do you say?” he says.

Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley, Gabrielle Carteris and Tori Spelling then drop their dolls and cheer in agreement.

The original cast members have returned to play a “heightened versions of themselves in a brand-new serialized drama — with a healthy dose of irreverence — that is inspired by their real lives and relationships.”

According to the network, the show follows the stars as they reunite for the first time in two decades in order attempt to get a 90210 reboot going.

