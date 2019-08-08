It’s finally here — and it’s nothing less than spectacular.

During the premiere of Fox’s Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot on Wednesday, original stars Gabrielle Carteris, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley, Tori Spelling and Ian Ziering reunited on-screen to play “heightened versions of themselves.”

The hour-long episode kicked off in the legendary and dreamy (literally!) Peach Pit diner. In Spelling’s dream, she shared a kiss with her on-screen (dream) husband, Green, while the rest of the cast happily reunited with one another.

Spelling realized her dream was far from reality when she woke up and found herself sitting on a plane (in coach!) next to good friend Garth.

“It’s not cheating if you dream about kissing your ex-boyfriend, right?” Spelling, who plays a mom of six that is constantly battling financial issues, asked Garth.

“No, just like it’s not murder if you dream about murdering your ex-husband,” responded Garth, who plays a two-time divorcee that is on the brink of a third divorce.

The duo, along with Green, Carteris, Priestley and Ziering, were all on their way to celebrate the 90210 30th reunion at a convention in Las Vegas.

Arriving in Vegas, Spelling admitted she was a bit anxious to see her ex-boyfriend, Green.

“I didn’t think I was going to be this nervous,” she told Garth. “I haven’t seen Brian in over 20 years. I’m kind of freaking out a little bit. We still have a history. I lost my virginity to him.”

“On the show,” Garth reminded her.

“Life imitates art,” Spelling said.

After reuniting with hugs and awkward shoulder pats, the cast, sans Doherty — who was overseas saving wild animals — endured an uncomfortable Q&A, during which fans were able to ask questions. One fan broke the news that Garth’s husband had filed for divorce. Ouch.

Later, the gang decided it was time for some drinks. Cue the drama!

While Garth was busy sipping wine and flirting with a younger man, Spelling and Green were busy taking tequila shots, reminiscing about the good ‘ole days.

Meanwhile, Carteris, who plays a new grandma, ended up kissing a female fan. Oh, and Garth and Priestley, who plays a married film director, engaged in a steamy hookup!

With the alcohol flowing, the gang prepared to leave — but not before one last moment of drama.

Spelling then saw her iconic, puffy, red dress from her childhood placed in a store’s glass display case. “That’s my dress,” she screamed before she asked her costars for help getting it out. As she stole the dress, Spelling live-streamed the robbery before running off to Green’s private jet.

During the flight, an emotional Spelling shared her gratitude for her castmates — including the late Luke Perry. “We’re not going to all be here forever, but we made something that will be,” she said, before toasting Perry. (Perry died at age 52 on March 4.)

Before landing, Ziering, who plays a married man with a “perfect marriage,” discovered his wife was cheating on him. The rest of the gang also soon realized they were about to be arrested for destruction of private property and grand larceny. Yikes!

As they all settled back into their lives at home, Priestley was hesitant to tell his wife (who is played by Vanessa Lachey) about his affair with Garth. But before he could say anything, his wife told him she was pregnant.

Meanwhile, Spelling was struggling with what to do next to make ends meet. But then, after seeing an old episode of Beverly Hills, 90210 on her television screen, she had an epiphany.

“This is the time to do a reboot,” she told Garth, who quickly responded with “no.”

“Maybe going back is just what we all need to go forward,” Spelling said.

The show concluded with a flashback clip of Perry saying, “Welcome to paradise, man. Welcome to your dream come true.”

BH90210 airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Fox.