They're Back! See the Original Beverly Hills, 90210 Cast in the Opening Credits for BH90210

The gang is back together!

With the premiere of Fox’s BH92010 around the corner, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the opening credits to the Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot. In the minute-long intro, original stars Gabrielle Carteris, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley, Tori Spelling and Ian Ziering are announced in alphabetical order as the cast grooves to the classic theme song.

The original series ran for 10 seasons from 1990 to 2000 and followed the cast as students at the posh West Beverly Hills High School in Los Angeles, and later in college at California University.

The revival will follow the actors as they reunite for the first time in two decades. The six-episode series was announced in February, when it was revealed the cast would return to play “heightened versions of themselves in a brand-new serialized drama — with a healthy dose of irreverence — that is inspired by their real lives and relationships.”

In a previously released teaser for the upcoming series, Spelling’s character Donna Martin and Green’s character David Silver share a kiss as they reunite 19 years after Beverly Hills, 90210 wrapped.

“Remember when we used to make out to this song?” says Spelling, wearing a wedding ring as she locks lips with Green.

The teaser also features a quick glimpse at some of the cast gathered together for a poolside toast, followed by a montage of each of them as Spelling notes, “I love when we are all together.”

Luke Perry, who died in March following a massive stroke, was one of the few original cast members who didn’t sign on to the reboot, though he remained close with his former costars in the weeks leading up to his death.

BH90210 premieres Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.