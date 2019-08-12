BH90210 Is Summer 2019’s Highest-Rated New TV Show

The cast of Beverly Hills, 90210 is back — and audiences are loving every moment.

BH90210, Fox’s self-referential reboot of the original series, premiered on Wednesday. And on Monday, the network announced the show is this summer’s highest-rated series debut.

It was the highest-rated summer debut in over two years (since May 30, 2017), and is Fox’s most-streamed summer debut ever (with a total three-day streaming average audience from Hulu and Fox Now of 879,000 viewers).

The series delivered 6.1 million multi-platform viewers and currently ranks as Fox’s most-streamed summer debut ever.

Image zoom BH90210 cast Brian Bowen Smith/Fox

In February, Fox announced its plans for a six-episode revival of the iconic 1990s hit to air this summer.

Original stars returned to play “heightened versions of themselves in a brand-new serialized drama – with a healthy dose of irreverence – that is inspired by their real lives and relationships.”

During last week’s premiere, original stars Gabrielle Carteris, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley, Tori Spelling and Ian Ziering reunited on-screen.

The hour-long episode kicked off in the legendary and dreamy (literally!) Peach Pit diner. In Spelling’s dream, she shared a kiss with her on-screen husband, Green. The cast then took a trip to celebrate the 90210 30th reunion at a convention in Las Vegas. The drama that viewers watched included a hookup, a theft and a surprise pregnancy announcement, as well a tribute to original series star Luke Perry, who died at age 52 on March 4 but had never signed on for the reboot.

The original series ran for 10 seasons from 1990 and 2000 and followed the cast as students at the posh West Beverly Hills High School in Los Angeles, and later at California University.

BH90210 airs Wednesdays (9 p.m ET) on Fox.