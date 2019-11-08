BH90210 Is Not Returning for a Season 2: 'We Are So Proud to Have Reunited'

Following it’s highly anticipated premiere in August, BH90210 will not be returning for season 2.

Fox announced the news on Thursday in a heartfelt statement to Entertainment Tonight.

“We are so proud to reunited in a very special summer event one of the network’s legacy series and casts with 90210 fans across the country,” Fox said. “Profound thanks to and respect for Brian, Gabrielle, Ian, Jason, Jennie, Shannen and Tori, who, along with the entire crew and everyone at Fox and CBS Television Studios, poured their hearts and souls into this truly inventive and nostalgic revival.”

The cancellation may come as a shock to fans considering the self-referential reboot was the highest-rated summer debut ever (with a total three-day streaming average audience from Hulu and Fox Now of 879,000 viewers).

The series delivered 6.1 million multi-platform viewers and currently ranks as Fox’s most-streamed summer debut ever.

In February, Fox announced its plans for a six-episode revival of the iconic 1990s hit to air this summer.

Original stars returned to play “heightened versions of themselves in a brand-new serialized drama – with a healthy dose of irreverence – that is inspired by their real lives and relationships.”

During the premiere, Gabrielle Carteris, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley, Tori Spelling and Ian Ziering reunited on-screen.

The show was co-created by Spelling, 46, and Garth, 47.

The hour-long episode kicked off in the legendary and dreamy (literally!) Peach Pit diner. In Spelling’s dream, she shared a kiss with her on-screen husband, Green. The cast then took a trip to celebrate the 90210 30th reunion at a convention in Las Vegas. The drama that viewers watched included a hookup, a theft and a surprise pregnancy announcement, as well a tribute to original series star Luke Perry, who died at age 52 on March 4 but had never signed on for the reboot.

The original series ran for 10 seasons from 1990 and 2000 and followed the cast as students at the posh West Beverly Hills High School in Los Angeles, and later at California University.

In August, just after the premiere, Doherty, 48, opened up to PEOPLE about reuniting with the cast explaining, “It’s always interesting to get back in with a group you have so much history with.”

“We can see how we’ve grown, or not grown. It’s a very interesting dynamic to be around.”

Being back on set with her costars also gave Doherty the chance to address long-standing rumors of feuds and bad behavior that plagued her during and after her 1990-94 stint on the show.

“I have felt misunderstood my whole life,” she said. “The only difference is that now I’m okay with it. But there have been moments where we’ve been able to talk about things.”

Continued Doherty: “Somebody had a problem with me being late, but perhaps they didn’t know I was late because my dad was in the hospital, or maybe because I was in a horrible marriage. I didn’t share, or I wasn’t asked. I’m not saying it was all a misunderstanding, but a large portion of it was a misunderstanding.”

Now, “I mentioned what I was personally going through back then and some of the cast members went, ‘Oh my God, what?’ ” says Doherty. “It was very interesting having those conversations, not just about me but about what they were going through too. And really understanding each other this time around as adults.”

Those moments, “have been very organic,” says Doherty. “There was never any sit-down, like hey let’s talk about this. It was just, we’re adults, we’re in a different place. You kind of start over, but you start over closer.”