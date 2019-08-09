BH90210 Stars on the Show vs. Who They Are in Real Life

In reality, Garth has been divorced twice. And though her third husband, actor Dave Abrams, filed for divorce in 2018, the couple is on the road to reconciliation.

Garth’s rep told PEOPLE in February, “They have been working hard on their relationship and they’re in a really good place now,” adding, “They’re very happy.”

Garth shares her three daughters — Luca, Lola and Fiona — with her second husband Peter Facinelli. The actress and Twilight actor split in 2011. Garth was also married to musician Daniel Clark, but the couple called it quits in 1996 after two years of marriage.