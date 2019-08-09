BH90210 Stars on the Show vs. Who They Are in Real Life

Jason Priestley
On the show, Priestley is a film director who is married to Camille, played by Vanessa Lachey. Things get sticky, however, after Priestley and Jennie Garth down a few drinks and end up hooking up. Priestley grows hesitant to tell his wife about the affair, but before he can get a word out, Camille reveals she is pregnant.
In reality, Priestley has been married to makeup artist and lifestyle blogger Naomi Lowde-Priestley since 2005. They welcomed their daughter Ava Veronica in 2007 and their son Dashiell Orson in 2009.
Jennie Garth
On the show, Garth is on the brink of her third divorce when she locks lips with Priestley.
In reality, Garth has been divorced twice. And though her third husband, actor Dave Abrams, filed for divorce in 2018, the couple is on the road to reconciliation.
Garth’s rep told PEOPLE in February, “They have been working hard on their relationship and they’re in a really good place now,” adding, “They’re very happy.”
Garth shares her three daughters — Luca, Lola and Fiona — with her second husband Peter Facinelli. The actress and Twilight actor split in 2011. Garth was also married to musician Daniel Clark, but the couple called it quits in 1996 after two years of marriage.
Brian Austin Green
On the show, Green appears to feel overshadowed by his hip-hop/pop superstar wife Shay, played by Power actress Lala Anthony. Green plays a stay-at-home dad who looks after their three children.
In reality, Green has been married to Transformers actress Megan Fox since 2010. The two are parents to three boys: Bodhi Ransom, Noah Shannon and Journey River, plus Green’s son Kassius Lijah from his previous relationship with Vanessa Marcil.
Tori Spelling
On the show, Spelling is nervous about reuniting with her ex Brian Austin Green for the first time in years. Meanwhile, she’s stressed about the massive debt she and her husband, played by Ivan Sergei, has piled up and how she’s going to take care of her six kids.
In reality, Spelling is mom to five kids — Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn and Beau — and has been married to Dean McDermott since 2006. The couple has faced financial woes in the past.
Shannen Doherty
On the show, Doherty’s “difficult” reputation has seemed to follow her decades later because none of her former costars seem to be excited to reunite with her.
In reality, Doherty, a breast cancer survivor, hangs with her castmates and has been married to film producer Kurt Iswarienko since 2011.
Iswarienko is her third husband. She was previously married to poker player Rick Salomon from 2002 to 2003 and actor Ashley Hamilton from 1993 to 1994.
Ian Ziering
On the show, Ziering seems to have a picture-perfect marriage until his wife accidentally FaceTimes him while getting intimate with someone else.
In reality, Ziering has been happily married to Erin Kristine Ludwig for nine years, and the couple shares two daughters: Mia Loren and Penna Mae.
The actor, who has danced with Chippendales in Las Vegas, was previously married to model Nikki Ziering from 1997 to 2002.
Gabrielle Carteris
On the show, Carteris is a new grandma who starts to explore her sexuality after kissing a female fan.
In reality, Carteris has been married to stockbroker Charles Isaacs since 1992. The couple shares two daughters, Molly Elizabeth and Kelsey Rose.