BH9210: Brian Austin Green Learns He Has a Stalker, Cast Is Sent Bloody Figurines of Themselves

There are a lot of die-hard Beverly Hills, 90210 fans — and this time, one may have gone a little too far.

During Wednesday’s episode of BH90210, the beloved cast — Gabrielle Carteris, Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley, Tori Spelling and Ian Ziering — discovered there might be a stalker in their midst.

But before we dive into the creepy, not-so-bubbly plot twist, let’s dip into where the premiere episode left us last week.

After the gang was arrested for destruction of private property and grand larceny for stealing Spelling’s iconic, puffy, red dress that was placed in a glass display, the group headed to court, where a judge ordered them to 50 hours of community service plus a fine of $100,000. Ouch!

RELATED: BH90210 Stars on the Show vs. Who They Are in Real Life

Image zoom Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth in BH90210

Looking at this week’s episode, Spelling spent the majority of her energy trying to convince her former castmates to get on board for an official BH90210 reboot.

“This whole reboot idea has me so freaked out,” Garth told her daughter, an aspiring actress.

After meeting with Fox executives to discuss the possibility of a reboot, Spelling finally got the cast on board.

But while things seemed to be going well professionally, the cast’s personal lives told a different story.

RELATED: BH90210 Cast Opens Up About Missing Former Costar Luke Perry: ‘There Are So Many Layers of Grief’

Image zoom Brian Austin Green and wife Shay (La La Anthony) in BH90210

Priestley’s pregnant wife was having an affair (with the official writer of the show’s reboot); Ziering was gearing up to file for divorce after he caught his wife cheating; Carteris was struggling to open up to her husband about the kiss she shared with a woman in Las Vegas; Spelling was still dealing with financial struggles; Garth was going through a fresh divorce; and Green had a stalker.

Towards the end of the episode, each of the BH90210 castmates received an unsettling “gift” in the mail — figurines of themselves, some dismembered and some covered in blood.

Is someone out to get them?

BH90210 airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on Fox.