Beyoncé Sends Fellow Dreamgirl Sheryl Lee Ralph Flowers After Her Emmys Win: 'So Beautiful'

Beyoncé is sending her love and congratulations to Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Following her historic Emmy win on Monday evening, Ralph, 65, received a touching bouquet of flowers from the "Break My Soul" singer, 41, which the actress documented on Instagram Saturday.

In a video, the Abbott Elementary star opens a card attached to a white and yellow flower bouquet, finding a note from Queen Bey herself. "To the original Dreamgirl, sending you a beautiful congratulations," the card reads. "All my love, Beyoncé."

Ralph made her big break by winning a Tony Award for her role in the hit Broadway musical Dreamgirls in 1981. In 2006, Beyoncé starred in the movie based on the show. Both stars played the role of Deena Jones.

After reading the card, Ralph was left shocked and speechless. "So beautiful," she said, admiring the bouquet.

"Everyone has their own special dream and all your dreams can come true. Just look in the mirror and love what's in front of you," Ralph wrote in the caption of her post, as "Dreamgirls" played in the background of the video.

"Thank you @beyonce," Ralph continued in the caption. "Don't forget to dream girls!"

Ralph made history at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday while winning the outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series trophy for her role in Abbott Elementary.

The industry veteran became just the second Black woman to score an Emmy in the category after Jackée Harry, who won for 227 in 1987 — a milestone Ralph appeared to celebrate in her scene-stealing acceptance speech.

After taking the stage to accept the award from presenters Amy Poehler and Seth Meyers, Ralph burst into song, singing a verse from jazz singer Diane Reeves' 1993 song "Endangered Species."

"I am an endangered species, but I sing no victim song," she crooned, holding out several words for emphasis as names of those she wished to thank flashed across the screen. "I am a woman, I am an artist, and I know where my voice belongs."

RELATED VIDEO: Abbott Elementary Star Sheryl Lee Ralph's Historic Emmys Win: 'This Is What Believing Looks Like'

After her song — which earned standing ovations from the crowd, including fellow nominees Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Hannah Einbinder (Hacks), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Janelle James (Abbott Elementary), Juno Temple (Ted Lasso), Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live) and Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso) — Ralph then gave a quick, emotional and inspiring speech.

"To anyone who has ever ever had a dream and thought your dream wasn't wouldn't couldn't come true I am here to tell you that this is what believing looks like," Ralph said. "This is what striving looks like, and don't you ever, ever give up on you."

"Because if you get a Quinta Brunson, if you get a husband like mine in your corner," Ralph added. "If you get children like mine in your corner, and if you've got friends like everybody who voted for me, cheered for me, loved me, thank you! Thank you! Thank you!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ralph plays firm but loving kindergarten teacher Barbara Howard on Abbott Elementary.

The Brunson-created mockumentary premiered in December 2021 and follows a group of Philadelphia-based teachers working at one of the worst-ranked schools in the country. The ABC series also stars Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter and Chris Perfetti.

The sitcom has proved to be a hit with fans and critics alike, scoring seven Emmy nominations, including one for outstanding comedy series.

Brunson, 32, also scored an outstanding leading actress nod and a writing nomination for the pilot, leading her to set a new single-year record for a Black woman in comedy Emmy categories. Additionally, fellow costars Williams and James earned nods in the outstanding supporting actor and actress categories.

"We fit together like a zipper," Ralph previously told PEOPLE of her Abbott Elementary colleagues. "We just lock perfectly together, and it is a dream come true for all of us."