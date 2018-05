Open about her journey with breast cancer since her diagnosis in March of 2015, Doherty, 47, announced she was in remission in April 2017 and most recently underwent breast reconstruction surgery in May 2018. “Moments. They happen. Today was and is a moment,” she said in an Instagram post celebrating the news. Aside from 90210, Doherty has landed iconic roles on Charmed and in 1988’s Heathers — which she is set to star in a remake of, currently in development. Twice divorced, she’s been married to producer Kurt Iswarienko since 2011.