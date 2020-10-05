Beverly Hills, 90210 Stars Shannen Doherty and Tori Spelling Celebrate Show's 30th Anniversary

It's been 30 years since Beverly Hills, 90210 made its television debut — and now, the original cast is celebrating the milestone anniversary!

On Sunday, several members of the cast — including Shannen Doherty, Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth and Brian Austin Green — celebrated the anniversary with tributes to the iconic show and their costars on social media.

Spelling, 47, shared a series of cast photos throughout the years, highlighting the castmember's longtime friendship from the show.

"CHEERS... to 30 years since the premiere of Beverly Hills, 90210," she wrote in a lengthy caption. "I love my 90210 sisters and brothers that became family to me. I will love you all forever!"

The actress then went on to give a shoutout to the show's loyal fans.

"And, I love the fans that truly made this show a piece of television history. You grew up with us. You believed in us. You supported us. You loved us. You cheered us on. Your hearts broke when our hearts broke," she said. "You believed in our fashion choices. You believed in our friendships. You believed whole heartedly in Brandon, Brenda, Kelly, Dylan, Steve, Andrea, David, and Donna. And, every other character that graced our zip code."

Spelling continued: "Our fans, this day is truly dedicated to all of you who lived thru our experiences by watching us. You mean the world to us! We are eternally grateful to our fans who have truly become friends to us. We celebrate you today and everyday! Xoxo."

Garth, 54, shared a throwback photo of the cast when they first began the show, writing that it "seems like yesterday!"

"Happy 30th Anniversary to my 90210 family and all the incredible people who contributed to making this show part of television history 📺 And most of all to our amazing fans! Love you all! 😘," she wrote.

Green, 47, also shared the same photo as Garth on his Instagram Story, while Doherty, 49, uploaded a different throwback snap to her Story and captioned it, "30 years!!!!"

In honor of the show's 30th, Spelling and Garth recently told PEOPLE that they are teaming up for a new podcast, 9021OMG, which will feature the pair looking back on old episodes of the show.

"Fans always say to us, 'We can't believe you're actually best friends,'" said Spelling. "We wanted to do a girlfriends podcast and then blended it with 90210 to do it for the fans. We have a lot to talk about. It's going to be really fun!"

In particular, Garth and Spelling said they hope to share special memories of their beloved costar and friend Luke Perry, who died in 2019. "I think it will be a nice celebration to be able to rekindle and see those special moments we created with him," said Spelling.

Garth continued, "My intention is to be able to be happy and just remember."

Most of all, the duo say they are excited to pay tribute to a show whose legacy lives on. "There were terrible times and really great times," she said. "But it was a really incredible 10 years. And I'm excited to look back and appreciate it all over again."