Beverly Hills, 90210 is returning this summer with a fresh new look — and a very familiar sound.

On Monday, Fox released a new teaser trailer for the reboot, titled BH90210, which features the iconic theme song for the 1990s hit.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the teaser, the returning cast — Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Shannen Doherty, Brian Austin Green, Ian Ziering and Gabrielle Carteris — is captured kickstarting each of their days, including waking up, making coffee, getting ready, and doing yoga.

Although each of their morning routines are different, they each hear the theme song as they prepare for the day ahead. From an alarm going off and coffee dripping to a dog barking and a car starting, they all recognize the 90210 tune.

RELATED: Beverly Hills, 90210 Reboot Gets August Premiere Date — See the First Teaser Trailer!

Last week, Fox announced that the six-episode revival will premiere Aug. 7.

The network also dropped a teaser trailer. While it didn’t give much insight into the upcoming special, it showed the series original stars reunite for the first time.

In the clip, Spelling, Priestley, Garth, Doherty, Green and more gather around for their first table read of the pilot script.

“The gang returns home,” the teaser states.

The original cast members have returned to play a “heightened versions of themselves in a brand-new serialized drama — with a healthy dose of irreverence — that is inspired by their real lives and relationships.”

RELATED: The Cast of Beverly Hills, 90210: Where Are They Now?

According to the network, the show follows the stars as they reunite for the first time in two decades in order attempt to get a 90210 reboot going.

“What will happen when first loves, old romances, friends and frenemies come back together, as this iconic cast – whom the whole world watched grow up together – attempts to continue from where they left off?” said Fox.

The original series ran for 10 seasons between 1990 and 2000. It starred Spelling, Garth, Priestley, Doherty and Luke Perry (who died March 4 of a massive stroke but had not signed onto the reboot) as students at the posh West Beverly Hills High School in Los Angeles.

BH90210 will premiere Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.