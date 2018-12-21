Beverly Hills, 90210 Cast Spotted Together — Is a Reboot in the Works?

Is a Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot happening?

A reboot starring a handful of the original cast of Beverly Hills, 90210 is reportedly in the works at CBS Television Studios with a handful of the original castmembers already tied to the project.

Rumors of a possible reboot first began to swirl after a handful of the cast members were spotted grabbing coffee together earlier this week. Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Ian Ziering, Jason Priestley and Brian Austin Green were all seen together.

According to multiple outlets, the group met with producers to discuss the idea of a new series.

But if you’re expecting to see the likes of Kelly, Donna, Brandon and the rest of the 90210 gang reunite in their adult years, think again. According to multiple reports, the new show will be an “untraditional reboot” and the original actors are “not reprising their original characters.”

No further details about the possible reboot are available, including who else from the original series will join the show. Luke Perry and Shannen Doherty were both absent from the mini-reunion.

The original series ran for 10 seasons between 1990 and 2000. It starred Spelling, Garth, Priestley, Doherty and Perry as students at the posh West Beverly Hills High School in Los Angeles.

The CW famously rebooted it in 2008 under the title 90210, with Spelling, Garth and Doherty reprising their roles at various points throughout the show. It ran for five seasons until 2013.

