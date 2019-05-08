Beverly Hills, 90210 Reboot Gets August Premiere Date — See the First Teaser Trailer!

The highly anticipated Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot finally has a premiere date

Fox has announced that six-episode revival of the iconic 1990s hit, titled BH90210, will premiere Aug. 7.

The network also dropped a new teaser trailer. While it doesn’t give much insight into the upcoming special, it shows the series original stars reunite for the first time.

In the clip, Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Shannen Doherty, Brian Austin Green and more gather around for their first table read of the pilot script.

“The gang returns home,” the teaser states.

The original cast members have returned to play a “heightened versions of themselves in a brand-new serialized drama – with a healthy dose of irreverence – that is inspired by their real lives and relationships.”

According to the network, the show follows the stars as they reunite for the first time in two decades in order attempt to get a 90210 reboot going.

“What will happen when first loves, old romances, friends and frenemies come back together, as this iconic cast – whom the whole world watched grow up together – attempts to continue from where they left off?” says Fox.

Before Fox officially announced the revival, Spelling accidentally confirmed the news during an on-air interview.

“We were having coffee in between meetings with networks,” she explained about a recent paparazzi photo of the cast. “It’s confirmed. We’re doing a new 90210.”

She later opened up to PEOPLE about getting the chance to work with her former costars again.

“We’re all really excited to get back to work with each other every day,” said Spelling, 45. “We’ve come full circle and it feels really great. This is the ultimate high school reunion and we’re going to be back together every day and I’m so excited.”