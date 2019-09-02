Beverly Hills, 90210 Cast Attends Peach Pit Pop-Up Honoring Late Luke Perry

The Peach Pit was packed this weekend in Los Angeles for a special evening honoring late Beverly Hills, 90210 star Luke Perry.

Brian Austin Green, Perry’s former costar, organized the event for fans — the first in a weekend of get togethers that culminated in a massive cast reunion at the live taping of his …with Brian Austin Green podcast.

All coincided with the Pitch Pit pop-up that has been going on in Los Angeles since August and is currently scheduled to close in late September.

The experience has seen a Johnny Rockets restaurant transformed into the fictional diner made famous on the hit Fox soap in the ’90s for the bash. Servers wear Peach Pit shirts, while the walls are decorated in the locale’s iconic pastel pink and green color scheme. The menu also boasts the show’s famous food items, like the Mega Burger and Peach Pit Floats.

Green, 46, filled the restaurant on Friday with VIP fans. He made sure to drop by as well, along with costar Ian Ziering, 55. Joe E. Tata, who played Pitch Pit owner Nate on the show, was even flipping burgers behind the counter.

All were surprised there by another familiar face: Douglas Emerson. The former actor turned Air Force sergeant was an original Beverly Hills, 90210 cast member, starring on the show as Scott Scanlon — David Silver’s BFF. His character was killed off in season 2 after accidentally shooting himself at his own birthday party while playing with a gun he found in his father’s study.

All proceeds from the event were donated to Fight Colorectal Cancer in honor of Perry, who died in March, a week after suffering a stroke.

At the podcast recording — which was held at Torrance High School, where the Fox show was shot — Green told fans that a portion of meet-and-greet photos would also be going to charity in Perry’s name.

“I really miss him,” Green told fans. “He had every intention of being here. I had spoken before what happened happened, and he was going to be here. He loved every fan and everyone. He was an amazing person.”

Ziering, Emerson, and Tata were all at Saturday’s podcast taping as well, as was Gabrielle Carteris, Christine Elise McCarthy, and Carol Potter.



It’s just one of the reunions the cast has had recently. This summer, all of the original stars got back together for BH90210 — a meta series in which the actors play fictional versions of themselves staging their own reboot series.

Last month, Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth told PEOPLE that shooting BH90210 was bittersweet without Perry. (Perry was not contracted to appear on the reboot due to his commitments on Riverdale, but executive producers Garth, 47, and Spelling, 46, said he was happy to get behind the project.)

“Luke was on speakerphone for the first meeting,” Spelling said. “He was so supportive, and really proud that we were putting it together.”

“It brought us together on such a deep level,” added Garth. “Many times during the filming I thought, ‘He would be so happy right now to see us.'”