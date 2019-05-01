Beverly Hills, 90210 Cast Reunites for Reboot Table Read 2 Months After Luke Perry's Death

Beverly Hills, 90210 is back!

Nearly two decades after it went off the air, the cast of the Darren Star-created romance drama reunited in Los Angeles this week for the first table read of the reboot’s pilot episode.

Ian Ziering, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Gabrielle Carteris, Jason Priestley and Brian Austin Green were all present for the milestone moment.

“Working hard! Can’t wait to show you what we’ve been up to!” Carteris, 58, who starred as Andrea Zuckerman, captioned a selfie of the cast.

Ziering, 55, who starred as Steve Sanders, shared a photo of the script. “Da na na na…. I think you know how this one goes 😁. Let me hear it people! #90210onfox #90210 #bestfans,” he wrote on Instagram.

Garth, 47, who played Kelly Taylor, also posted a photo of the script: “This isn’t the real one, but it’s coming!! @bh90210 @gabriellecarteris @theshando @torispelling @jason_priestley @ianziering @arent_you_that_guy.”

Days earlier, Doherty posted a throwback photo of the cast from their time on the series, when they all wore Beverly Hills, 90210 T-shirts.

“Yes it’s official. The real question is…. will we still be rocking those outfits. #bh90210,” wrote Doherty, 48, who confirmed her involvement at the time. (Doherty, who played Brenda Walsh on the series, was missing from the reboot’s announcement in February.)

The reunion comes after 90210 cast member Luke Perry, who starred as Dylan McKay, died March 4 at age 52 after suffering a stroke. Perry had never signed onto the reboot

At the end of February, Fox, the network that housed the show for an entire decade, announced plans for a six-episode revival of the iconic 1990s hit to air this summer.

Original stars and more will return to play “heightened versions of themselves in a brand-new serialized drama – with a healthy dose of irreverence – that is inspired by their real lives and relationships.”

According to the network, the show follows the stars as they reunite for the first time in two decades in order attempt to get a 90210 reboot going.

“What will happen when first loves, old romances, friends and frenemies come back together, as this iconic cast – whom the whole world watched grow up together – attempts to continue from where they left off?” said Fox.