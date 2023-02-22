'Beverly Hills, 90210' Cast to Reunite for Epic 90s Con Panel

It's time to take a trip back to everyone's favorite zip code!

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that the cast of Beverly Hills, 90210 is reuniting in a major way at the second annual 90s Con. Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling and Ian Ziering are confirmed to participate.

It's uncertain whether fellow series alums Jason Priestly, Brian Austin Green and Gabrielle Carteris will also join the reunion, but it was previously announced that Shannen Doherty would be on site as a panelist for the official Charmed reunion.

Garth, Spelling and Ziering will also be available for photo opps and autographs at the Con on Saturday and Sunday, March 18 and 19.

Rose McGowan, Holly Marie Combs, Brian Krause, Dorian Gregory and Drew Fuller will also be a part of the Charmed panel.

90s Con is taking place at the Connecticut Convention Center March 17–19. Previously, That's 4 Entertainment — the event's organizer — announced a number of other major cast reunions occurring at the convention, including Full House, All That and Clueless.

mikel roberts/getty

Beverly Hills, 90210 aired on Fox from 1990 to 2000 for 10 seasons. Tiffani Thiessen and Luke Perry, who died in March 2018, were also a part of the original series.

There were several spin-offs, including Melrose Place and The Heights. There was also a 90210 reboot series featuring some original cast members that aired on The CW between 2008 and 2013. Additionally, the short-lived revival BH90210 aired in 2019.

Over the years, the castmates stayed friendly and reunited several times. Priestly, Ziering and Green were photographed together in 2021 while gathering for lunch in Los Angeles. Garth and Spelling have remained the closest of the bunch, even launching their own 90210-inspired home decor line.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The second annual 90s Con will take place March 17–19 at the Connecticut Convention Center.