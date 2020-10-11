Beverly Hills, 90210 Cast Honors Luke Perry on Late Actor's 54th Birthday: 'Missing Him'

Luke Perry's former Beverly Hills, 90210 costars are remembering the late actor on what would have been his 54th birthday.

On Sunday, several stars from the beloved Fox teen drama series shared heartfelt birthday tributes to their beloved costar and friend Perry, who died at age 52 on March 4, 2019, after suffering a stroke. Perry famously starred as Dylan McKay on the iconic television series from 1990-95 and again in 1998 until 2000.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy Birthday brother!! Love You ❤️," Brian Austin Green wrote on Instagram alongside a throwback photo of himself and Perry.

Tori Spelling shared a selfie of herself and one of her children and reflected on her friendship with Perry. "Lazy Sunday with family... some downtime today gives me a pause for reflection. Grateful to my family and extended family. Loving on them hard right now. And, doesn’t feel right not to mention that today is our brother Luke’s bday," she said. "Thinking about him and missing him. But, that’s everyday. So grateful he got to meet my littlest Beau and snuggle him when he was a babe. #sunday #familyday#familyiswhatyoucreate#loveeverymoment ❤️."

Jennie Garth shared a more recent black-and-white photo of herself and Perry. "Forever in my heart," she captioned the selfie.

Perry was hospitalized after suffering a stroke on Feb. 27 after paramedics were dispatched to his home in Sherman Oaks, California. A source told PEOPLE at the time that he never regained consciousness. While the Riverdale star remained “under observation” for five days, he died on March 4.

“Actor Luke Perry, 52, passed away today after suffering a massive stroke,” Perry’s rep said in a statement. “He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends. The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time.”

Following his death, Perry — who is survived by daughter Sophie and son Jack — was buried in Dickson, Tennessee, according to his death certificate. The actor was a part-time resident of Tennessee and had owned a farm there since 1995, according to TMZ.

Image zoom Luke Perry Spelling/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Just before the one-year anniversary of Perry's death, Garth said she was still mourning her friend, and hasn’t let his death fully “sink in.”