Betty White's Secrets to a Long Life

The TV icon shared her insights to her full and happy life before her death at 99 on Dec. 31, 2021. Spoiler alert: Stay optimistic, and consume lots of junk food!

When you live to be 99 — and make the most of every year, as Betty White did — it's only natural that people will often ask what your secrets to a long and happy life are. White, who died Dec. 31, 2021 just weeks shy of her 100th birthday, was always happy to oblige with her best tips. Read on for White's best tips for living life to the fullest for decades.

"You better realize how good life is while it's happening, because before you know it, it will all be gone." - to PEOPLE, in 1999

"Take some wheatgrass, soy paste and carob. Toss them in the garbage and cook yourself a big-ass piece of pork."

"Get eight hours of beauty sleep. Nine, if you're ugly."

"Try not to die." - Three of "Betty White's Top 10 Tips for a Long and Healthy Life" on David Letterman, in 2011

"Don't take yourself too seriously. You can lie to others – not that I would – but you cannot lie to yourself." - to PEOPLE in 2021

"Accentuate the positive, not the negative. It sounds so trite, but a lot of people will pick out something to complain about, rather than say, 'Hey, that was great!' It's not hard to find great stuff if you look." - to Parade in 2018

"I try to avoid anything green. I think it's working." - to PEOPLE in 2021

"My mom said to never lie about your age because you'll forget what you told one person and get mixed up. My age has been published over the years, so I could no more say I'm younger than 92 than fly to the moon. It's amazing—past a certain age, you can get away with murder. You can do anything and people will say, "Well, the poor old soul, she's … you know …' " - to Harper's Bazaar in 2014

"I'm a health nut. My favorite food is hot dogs with French fries. And my exercise: I have a two-story house and a very bad memory, so I'm up and down those stairs." - to The New York Times in 2012

"Vodka and hot dogs. Probably in that order." -to Parade, in 2018

"Taste every moment." - to PEOPLE, in 2021

"First of all, keep busy and don't focus everything on you. That wears out pretty fast. It's not hard to find things you're interested in, but enjoy them and indulge them. And I think that keeps you on your toes." -to Katie Couric, in 2017

"A sense of humor [keeps me young]. Don't take yourself too seriously. You can lie to others — not that I would — but you cannot lie to yourself." - to PEOPLE, in 2020

"I never thought about age much. I learned that at my mother's knee. Age was not important. It was where your head was." - to AARP, in 2011

"I should follow better eating health rules, but hot dogs and Red Vines and potato chips and French fries are my favorite foods ... There's no spare time, so I'm active all the time. I think that forces you to stay well." - to PEOPLE in 2012