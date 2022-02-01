Betty White's Instagram Shares Hilarious Cutouts of Her 'Absolute Faves' Robert Redford and Bear Named Bam Bam

Betty White's love for Robert Redford and a bear named Bam Bam were on full display in a fun Instagram post

Betty White was always vocal about her love for Robert Redford.

The official Instagram page for the late legendary actress, managed by her longtime personal assistant Kiersten Mikelas, shared a photo on Sunday of cutouts featuring Redford and a cute bear named Bam Bam, rocking festive hats to celebrate one of White's previous birthday.

"Two of Betty's absolute favorites - Bam Bam and Bob," the caption reads. "They were in our office and she greeted each upon arrival - 'hi fellas,' and blew them kisses when she'd leave - 'she ya next time.' "

Noting the birthday decorations, the caption adds, "they got dressed up for the celebration 😃"

The Golden Girl actress, who died on New Year's Eve at 99, wasn't shy about her crush on Redford, 85.

In her recent interview with PEOPLE, White called The Buttons actor "the only one."

"I've heard Ryan [Reynolds] can't get over his thing for me," she joked of her friend and The Proposal costar, "but Robert Redford is The One."

Redford told PEOPLE after White died that the admiration was mutual.

"She made us all laugh, including me," he said. "Betty lived life devoted to her craft and her love of animals. She made us all laugh, including me. I had a crush on her, too!"

For her 99th birthday, White was given a life-size cutout of the actor-director, Mikelas recently told PEOPLE.

"For a long time, we had him in the office entryway," Mikelas recalled. "When she came in, she'd say, 'Hi sweetheart.' "

As for Bam Bam, he was just one of the many animals White grew close to. After her death, fans saluted her with the #BettyWhiteChallenge, which quickly spread on social media. The challenge encouraged people to donate to local animal shelters, rescues, and other animal welfare organizations on Jan. 17, which would have been White's 100th birthday.