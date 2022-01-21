Betty White's Assistant Shares Last Photo They Took Together: 'A Wonderful Memory'

Betty White's assistant, Kiersten Mikelas, posted a photo she said she was "glad" to have taken with the late star days before her death

Betty White's memory is living on.

On Friday, White's assistant Kiersten Mikelas posted a new photo with the 99-year-old icon, taken days before her death on Dec. 31.

In the image, Mikelas and White sat close together on a couch, surrounded by festive holiday decorations. White grinned as she leaned into Mikelas, while her assistant had an arm around the Golden Girls star.

"You guys are lucky - it's a two post day," Mikelas wrote in the caption. "Many people have had really big feelings about the profile pic. So, I decided to post what I'm sure is the last photo taken of her. Same day. After we completed recording the video for the film."

"I don't have many pictures with her, because I never felt like I wanted to impose since she was always asked to take photos with people wherever we went," she explained. "But I asked on 12/20/21 and I'm so glad I did. A wonderful memory of a happy, fun-filled day!"

Mikelas' latest post comes after she shared "one of the last photos" taken on White to mark what would have been her 100th birthday Monday. Mikelas posted the photo to Facebook and later used it as White's new profile picture on Instagram.

In the photo, which was also taken on Dec. 20, White smiled in a bright green top while seated in a chair, with her hands in her lap.

Mikelas wrote on Facebook, "Hello Everyone! It's Kiersten. Betty's Assistant. On this special day, I wanted to share this photo of Betty. It was taken on 12/20/21. I believe it's one of the last photos of her."

She added, "She was radiant and beautiful and as happy as ever. Thanks to all of you who are doing kind things today and every day to make the world a better place."

While Mikelas has been sharing her own moments with White on the late star's social media, White's longtime friend Tom Sullivan also shared his special memories of her in a Thursday post.

In a photo posted to her Instagram account Thursday, White posed with Sullivan, 74, and his family. In a tribute included in his post, the singer and actor credited White and her late husband, Allen Ludden, for helping launch his career.