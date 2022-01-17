An Unrivaled TV Queen: See Betty White's Most Iconic Television Roles Through the Years

White joined host Steve Harvey on a special episode of this talent show for seniors that reunited her with tap dancer Arthur Duncan, whom she'd featured on The Betty White Show nearly 60 years prior.

"I was on the show, and they had some letters out of Mississippi and elsewhere that some of the stations would not carry the show if I was permitted to stay on there," Duncan explained of his stint on White's show. "Well, Betty wrote back and said, 'Needless to say, we used Arthur Duncan every opportunity we could.' "

That letter helped Duncan keep his television tenure and would launch his career, allowing him to become the first Black regular on a variety show when he was hired on The Lawrence Welk Show.