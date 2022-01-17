An Unrivaled TV Queen: See Betty White's Most Iconic Television Roles Through the Years
Could she have done more?! See highlights of the Emmy winner's television work through the years, on what would have been her 100th birthday
St. Elsewhere, 1985
Betty dropped in as a Washington bureaucrat, alongside regular Ed Flanders (Dr. Westphall).
Suddenly Susan, 1996
Brooke Shields (Susan of the title, with Kathy Griffin, left) welcomed White, whose character caused a lot of trouble (and scored an Emmy nomination).
30 Rock, 2009
White starred as herself in an episode in which Tracy (Tracy Morgan) attempted to scare her to death over the phone.
The Practice, 2004
The Emmy-winning legal drama had White (with James Spader) on as Catherine Piper for a few episodes, earning her an Emmy nomination, too.
Just Men! 1983
White made the most of the series' three-month life span, snagging a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show Host — the first woman to win in that category.
To Tell the Truth, 2016
White was a regular panelist on the first season of the show's revival, 58 years after appearing on the original. Here she is with (from left) NeNe Leakes, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jalen Rose and host Anthony Anderson.
Tattletales, 1974
Celebrity couples fielded questions about their personal lives. (From left: Jo Ann Pflug and Chuck Woolery; White and Ludden; host Burt Convy; Pat and Marjorie Harrington.)
Match Game, 1973
From the debut season in 1962 through its revivals, White (with husband Allen Ludden, top left, Brett Somers, Charles Nelson Reilly, Dolly Martin, Richard Dawson and host Gene Rayburn) was a frequent guest.
Liar's Club, 1976
White and other celebrity panelists were tasked with explaining unusual objects to contestants — who then had to determine which version was the truth.
Stumpers!, 1976
Betty joined Ludden, Santa (announcer Tony McClay) and guest panelists (from left) Dick Gautier, Joanna Barnes and The Bob Newhart Show's Peter Bonerz.
The $25,000 Pyramid, 1988
White appeared several times on the series (Pyramid has been revived more than once over the years), which Dick Clark (center) hosted from 1973 to 1988 (left: Police Academy actor David Graf).
Password, 1962
White did many stints on husband Allen Ludden's signature hit (here with Jim Backus, right) between 1961 and 1975.
To Tell the Truth, 1961
White (right, with Laraine Day and Bud Collyer) appeared as a panelist more than 40 times on this classic game show, which has aired intermittently since 1956.
Baffle, 1973
Betty and Beverly Garland joined host Dick Enberg. The object of this game was to get your partner to say a word or phrase by placing letters on a board,
The Bold and the Beautiful, 2006
For three years, fans of the daytime soap saw White as Stephanie Forrester's (Susan Flannery) mother.
SNL, 2010
Though she'd turned Lorne Michaels' offers to host down before, White finally said yes in 2010 after a Facebook petition took off — and joined JAY-Z in an epic Mother's Day eve episode.
The Golden Girls, 1985
White joined Estelle Getty, Bea Arthur and Rue McClanahan in the beloved sitcom about four ladies of a certain age living together in Miami. Each woman won an Emmy for her work.
Chance of a Lifetime, 1991
This made-for-TV movie had White as a woman who finds adventure and romance after she's told she has months to live.
Donny & Marie, 1976
White made several appearances on the Osmonds' variety show (including this with Fred Berry and Johnny Dark)
The Carol Burnett Show, 1977
Burnett and White played two aging former cheerleaders attending a "Class of '32" reunion.
The TV Land Awards, 2007
White (dressed as the title character of Ugly Betty) appeared in a send-up of the popular show with Charo and Erik Estrada.
My Name Is Earl, 2009
Earl (Jason Lee) made amends with Grizelda Weezmer (White), whom he used to torment as a kid. She earned an Emmy nomination for the role.
The Magical World of Disney, 1988
Fairy Godmother Betty helped relaunch the show that featured specials, movies and classic animation
Little Big Shots: Forever Young, 2017
White joined host Steve Harvey on a special episode of this talent show for seniors that reunited her with tap dancer Arthur Duncan, whom she'd featured on The Betty White Show nearly 60 years prior.
"I was on the show, and they had some letters out of Mississippi and elsewhere that some of the stations would not carry the show if I was permitted to stay on there," Duncan explained of his stint on White's show. "Well, Betty wrote back and said, 'Needless to say, we used Arthur Duncan every opportunity we could.' "
That letter helped Duncan keep his television tenure and would launch his career, allowing him to become the first Black regular on a variety show when he was hired on The Lawrence Welk Show.
Bob, 1992
White appeared in Bob Newhart's self-titled show, a short-lived series on CBS that aired from 1992 to 1993.
Young & Hungry, 2017
One of White's final television roles was a two-episode stint on Freeform's Young & Hungry, as Mrs. Wilson (here, with Emily Osment).
Betty White's Off Their Rockers, 2014
White hosted the prank show on NBC, which saw seniors pranking millennials in hilarious sketches. She earned three Emmy nominations for the series.
The Mary Tyler Moore Show, 1973
White rose to fame as Sue Ann Nivens on the beloved sitcom, winning two straight best supporting actress Emmys for her work.
The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, 1979
White and the much-married Carson performed as a divorcing Adam and Eve.
The Love Boat, 1980
The actress appeared on five episodes of the series through the years, including this very special one with husband Allen Ludden.
Maybe This Time, 1995
White played Marie Osmond's mother in the ABC sitcom that centered around the lives of three generations of women.
The Middle, 2010
White memorably played the school librarian Mrs. Nethercott on one episode of the sitcom.
Community, 2010
In another memorable 2010 stint, White joined the crew on Community as Professor June Bauer.
Hot in Cleveland, 2015
For five years, White brought the laughs alongside Valerie Bertinelli, Jane Leeves and Wendie Malick, earning an Emmy nomination for her work.
WWE Monday Night Raw, 2014
At 92, White hosted WWE Monday Night Raw, yelling to the crowd, "I'm gonna kick some ass!" Backstage, she posted with the Bella twins, Nikki and Brie.
