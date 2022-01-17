An Unrivaled TV Queen: See Betty White's Most Iconic Television Roles Through the Years

Could she have done more?! See highlights of the Emmy winner's television work through the years, on what would have been her 100th birthday

By Kate Hogan and People Staff January 17, 2022 01:08 PM

1 of 36

St. Elsewhere, 1985

Credit: David Sutton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Betty dropped in as a Washington bureaucrat, alongside regular Ed Flanders (Dr. Westphall).

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 36

Suddenly Susan, 1996

Credit: Gary Null/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Brooke Shields (Susan of the title, with Kathy Griffin, left) welcomed White, whose character caused a lot of trouble (and scored an Emmy nomination). 

3 of 36

30 Rock, 2009

Credit: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

White starred as herself in an episode in which Tracy (Tracy Morgan) attempted to scare her to death over the phone.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 36

The Practice, 2004

Credit: Ron Tom/ABC via Getty Images

The Emmy-winning legal drama had White (with James Spader) on as Catherine Piper for a few episodes, earning her an Emmy nomination, too. 

Advertisement

5 of 36

Just Men! 1983

Credit: NBC/Courtesy Everett Collection

White made the most of the series' three-month life span, snagging a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show Host — the first woman to win in that category.

6 of 36

To Tell the Truth, 2016

Credit: Ron Tom/ABC via Getty Images

White was a regular panelist on the first season of the show's revival, 58 years after appearing on the original. Here she is with (from left) NeNe Leakes, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jalen Rose and host Anthony Anderson.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 36

Tattletales, 1974

Credit: CBS via Getty Images

Celebrity couples fielded questions about their personal lives. (From left: Jo Ann Pflug and Chuck Woolery; White and Ludden; host Burt Convy; Pat and Marjorie Harrington.)

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 36

Match Game, 1973

Credit: Courtesy Everett Collection

From the debut season in 1962 through its revivals, White (with husband Allen Ludden, top left, Brett Somers, Charles Nelson Reilly, Dolly Martin, Richard Dawson and host Gene Rayburn) was a frequent guest.

Advertisement

9 of 36

Liar's Club, 1976

Credit: Courtesy Everett Collection

White and other celebrity panelists were tasked with explaining unusual objects to contestants — who then had to determine which version was the truth.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 36

Stumpers!, 1976

Credit: Courtesy Everett Collection

Betty joined Ludden, Santa (announcer Tony McClay) and guest panelists (from left) Dick Gautier, Joanna Barnes and The Bob Newhart Show's Peter Bonerz.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 36

The $25,000 Pyramid, 1988

Credit: Courtesy Everett Collection

White appeared several times on the series (Pyramid has been revived more than once over the years), which Dick Clark (center) hosted from 1973 to 1988 (left: Police Academy actor David Graf).

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 36

Password, 1962

Credit: Courtesy Everett Collection

White did many stints on husband Allen Ludden's signature hit (here with Jim Backus, right) between 1961 and 1975.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 36

To Tell the Truth, 1961

Credit: Courtesy Everett Collection

White (right, with Laraine Day and Bud Collyer) appeared as a panelist more than 40 times on this classic game show, which has aired intermittently since 1956.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 36

Baffle, 1973

Credit: Courtesy Everett Collection

Betty and Beverly Garland joined host Dick Enberg. The object of this game was to get your partner to say a word or phrase by placing letters on a board,

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 36

The Bold and the Beautiful, 2006

Credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images

For three years, fans of the daytime soap saw White as Stephanie Forrester's (Susan Flannery) mother.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 36

SNL, 2010

Credit: NBC

Though she'd turned Lorne Michaels' offers to host down before, White finally said yes in 2010 after a Facebook petition took off — and joined JAY-Z in an epic Mother's Day eve episode.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 36

The Golden Girls, 1985

Credit: Joseph Del Valle/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

White joined Estelle Getty, Bea Arthur and Rue McClanahan in the beloved sitcom about four ladies of a certain age living together in Miami. Each woman won an Emmy for her work.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 36

Chance of a Lifetime, 1991

Credit: Alice S. Hall

This made-for-TV movie had White as a woman who finds adventure and romance after she's told she has months to live.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 36

Donny & Marie, 1976

Credit: ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images

White made several appearances on the Osmonds' variety show (including this with Fred Berry and Johnny Dark)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 36

The Carol Burnett Show, 1977

Credit: CBS/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Burnett and White played two aging former cheerleaders attending a "Class of '32" reunion.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 36

The TV Land Awards, 2007

Credit: AP Photo/Lisa Rose

White (dressed as the title character of Ugly Betty) appeared in a send-up of the popular show with Charo and Erik Estrada.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 36

My Name Is Earl, 2009

Credit: 20th Century Fox Licensing/Merchandising /Courtesy Everett Collection

Earl (Jason Lee) made amends with Grizelda Weezmer (White), whom he used to torment as a kid. She earned an Emmy nomination for the role. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 36

The Magical World of Disney, 1988

Credit: Courtesy Everett Collection

Fairy Godmother Betty helped relaunch the show that featured specials, movies and classic animation

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 36

Little Big Shots: Forever Young, 2017

Credit: Vivian Zink/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

White joined host Steve Harvey on a special episode of this talent show for seniors that reunited her with tap dancer Arthur Duncan, whom she'd featured on The Betty White Show nearly 60 years prior.

"I was on the show, and they had some letters out of Mississippi and elsewhere that some of the stations would not carry the show if I was permitted to stay on there," Duncan explained of his stint on White's show. "Well, Betty wrote back and said, 'Needless to say, we used Arthur Duncan every opportunity we could.' "

That letter helped Duncan keep his television tenure and would launch his career, allowing him to become the first Black regular on a variety show when he was hired on The Lawrence Welk Show.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 36

Bob, 1992

Credit: CBS via Getty Images

White appeared in Bob Newhart's self-titled show, a short-lived series on CBS that aired from 1992 to 1993.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 36

Young & Hungry, 2017

Credit: Eric McCandless/Freeform via Getty

One of White's final television roles was a two-episode stint on Freeform's Young & Hungry, as Mrs. Wilson (here, with Emily Osment).

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 36

Betty White's Off Their Rockers, 2014

Credit: Matthias Clamer/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

White hosted the prank show on NBC, which saw seniors pranking millennials in hilarious sketches. She earned three Emmy nominations for the series. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 36

The Mary Tyler Moore Show, 1973

Credit: CBS Photo Archive/Getty

White rose to fame as Sue Ann Nivens on the beloved sitcom, winning two straight best supporting actress Emmys for her work. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 36

The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, 1979

Credit: Gene Arias/NBC

White and the much-married Carson performed as a divorcing Adam and Eve.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 36

The Love Boat, 1980

Credit: ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

The actress appeared on five episodes of the series through the years, including this very special one with husband Allen Ludden.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 36

Maybe This Time, 1995

Credit: Bonnie Schiffman/ABC/Getty

White played Marie Osmond's mother in the ABC sitcom that centered around the lives of three generations of women.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 36

The Middle, 2010

Credit: Eric McCandless/ABC/ Getty

White memorably played the school librarian Mrs. Nethercott on one episode of the sitcom.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 36

Community, 2010

Credit: Chris Haston/NBC/AP

In another memorable 2010 stint, White joined the crew on Community as Professor June Bauer.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 36

Hot in Cleveland, 2015

Credit: TV Land/Everett Collection

For five years, White brought the laughs alongside Valerie Bertinelli, Jane Leeves and Wendie Malick, earning an Emmy nomination for her work.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 36

WWE Monday Night Raw, 2014

Credit: Courtesy WWE

At 92, White hosted WWE Monday Night Raw, yelling to the crowd, "I'm gonna kick some ass!" Backstage, she posted with the Bella twins, Nikki and Brie.

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 36

For more on White, pick up PEOPLE's Special Issue, America's Golden Girl: Betty White, available on Amazon.com now.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Kate Hogan and People Staff