Betty White Thanks Fans for Their 'Love and Support' in Final Video Before Her Death

Betty White was always appreciative of her fans.

A video of the Golden Girls alum was posted by her team on Instagram Friday. In the brief clip, White expressed her gratitude for her loyal fanbase.

"I just want to thank you all for your love and support over the years," said White. "Thank you so much and stick around."

The video on Friday came after a surge in donations were made to animal welfare and conservation efforts as part of the Betty White Challenge, which served as a way to encourage people to donate to such causes. The fan-led movement took place on what would have been White's 100th birthday and helped further honor her lifelong advocacy for animals.

White's team acknowledged the spike in donations in the video post's caption.

"As we continue to see [a] number [of donations] coming in from all over the world — it's just absolutely amazing how much money all of you raised for the animals through #thebettywhitechallenge," the caption read. "She could never have imagined such an outpouring of love and would have be so grateful to everyone."

White's team also indicated that the late actress had recorded the video and it was intended to be released on her birthday.

"She was using the occasion of her 100th birthday to celebrate YOU — her fans," the caption continued. "She knew how lucky she was; she felt the love, and she never took it for granted. I think it's appropriate to post today as a thank [you] from Betty and the animals."

White died on Dec. 31 at age 99. According to her death certificate later obtained by PEOPLE, she died due to a cerebrovascular accident.

Commonly known as a stroke, a cerebrovascular accident is the loss of blood flow to part of the brain. This ultimately results in brain tissue damage.

The death certificate stated that White suffered a stroke six days before her death.

"Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever," her agent and friend Jeff Witjas said in a previous statement. "I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again."